In many ways, UNO senior defenseman Ryan Jones epitomizes the fighting spirit of the entire team.
He has played in a school-record 104 consecutive games. He hasn't missed a game since being inserted into the lineup a few games into his freshman year.
“I know it’s going to be very emotional," he said. “The four years have gone very fast and I’ll never forget the friendships I’ve made and the relationships with the coaches."
Jones and the other four seniors — defenseman Dean Stewart and forwards Zach Jordan, Teemu Pulkkinen and Tristan Keck — will play in front of the home fans for the last time Friday and Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena. Both games against No. 2 North Dakota will be televised on YurView TV, Cox Cable channel 1013.
The games will close out the regular season for UNO, which is coming off a discouraging series at Miami. The Mavs were shut out twice, losing 3-0 and 4-0.
Coach Mike Gabinet’s squad sits in sixth place in the eight-team NCHC with 24 points. UNO will hit the road next weekend for the first round of the league playoffs at a site to be determined.
Jones, an Indiana native, previously played for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL. He credited his longevity streak to UNO's training and conditioning staff.
“They don’t get a lot of credit," he said. “But I really need to thank a lot of people behind the scenes."
Jones said he’s had time to reflect on his career and will look back fondly on his UNO playing days.
“I really feel as though these were the greatest four years of my life," he said. “I’m very sad that it’s coming to an end."
Jones, a four-time member of the league’s All-Academic team, isn’t the only defenseman who has anchored the team. Stewart, the team captain, played in 80 straight games before being sidelined by illness at Minnesota Duluth Feb. 7-8.
Gabinet said he was appreciative of the contributions of all five seniors and the work they’ve done with a team that included 12 freshmen.
“When you talk about leadership, they’ve all done a great job," he said. “They’re great young men and they’re going to be successful in the future, on the ice and off."
The coach added the five also have left a legacy that the younger players must follow.
“They’ve done a great job of representing our program and they’ve left a good impression on the people around the city of Omaha," he said. “I’m just so very proud of those guys and the maturity level they brought over their four years."
The Mavs (13-16-5, 7-12-3 NCHC) will need to set aside their sentimental feelings until after North Dakota leaves town. The Fighting Hawks (25-4-4, 16-3-3) sit atop the league standings.
North Dakota undoubtedly remembers that UNO handed them a 4-1 loss on Jan. 11, snapping its lengthy home unbeaten streak.
“They’re obviously playing well and they’re second in the country," Gabinet said. “We know what we’re up against and it’s a matter of being focused and being prepared."
Jones said he is looking forward to the challenge and couldn’t think of a better opponent for his final two games at Baxter Arena.
“These will be important games for us to play heading into the playoffs," he said. “I believe in this team and I know we have several games left."
UNO's senior class
Ryan Jones, 6-foot-2, defenseman
Crown Point, Indiana
» Alternate captain
» Has two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 34 games, second among UNO defensemen
» Four-time member of the NCHC All-Academic team
» Has played in 104 consecutive games at UNO
» Majoring in kinesiology
» Favorite memory: “Playing in my first game at Alaska, playing in my first game at home and scoring my first goal.’’
Zach Jordan, 6-3, forward
Collinsville, Illinois
» Alternate captain
» Has 11 goals (third-most on the team) and four assists for 15 points in 33 games
» Four-time member of the NCHC All-Academic team
» Scored the game-winning goal against North Dakota on Jan. 11
» Majoring in business administration
» Favorite memory: “It was a North Dakota weekend, maybe my sophomore year. We had a whiteout for the game and it was just an unbelievable atmosphere.’’
Tristan Keck, 5-8, forward
Morris, Manitoba
» Has six goals and eight assists for 14 points in 21 games
» Is second on the team in plus-minus ratings with a plus-7.
» Was forced to miss 11 straight games from Nov. 1 to Dec. 14 because of injury.
» Had a shorthanded, game-winning goal against Arizona State on Dec. 22
» Majoring in multidisciplinary studies
» Favorite memory: “My first game playing in front of the home fans. It was like a dream come true.’’
Teemu Pulkkinen, 5-9, forward
Espoo, Finland
» Has seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 31 games
» Tied a school record with four assists against Arizona State on Dec. 22
» Has been whistled for just four penalties this season
» Member of the NCHC All-Academic team his junior and senior years
» Majoring in multidisciplinary studies
» Favorite memory: “My first game and my first goal. And obviously every time we win here.’’
Dean Stewart, 6-2, defenseman
Portage la Prairie, Manitoba
» Team captain
» Has two goals and eight assists for 10 points in 32 games, third among UNO defensemen
» Has blocked 44 shots this season, second-highest on the team
» Four-time member of the NCHC All-Academic team
» Majoring in business administration
» Favorite memory: “Last year, our home series against North Dakota. We were behind late but a goal by Taylor Ward put us ahead. And we ended up hanging on.”
