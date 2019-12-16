UNO forward Martin Sundberg was named the NCHC forward of the week Monday after helping the Mavericks split a series with St. Cloud State.
Sundberg scored the only goal of UNO’s 4-1 loss on Friday and had two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 win.
The three-point weekend was a career best for Sundberg.
