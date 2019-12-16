Martin Sundberg

UNO's Martin Sundberg was named NCHC forward of the week.

UNO forward Martin Sundberg was named the NCHC forward of the week Monday after helping the Mavericks split a series with St. Cloud State.

Sundberg scored the only goal of UNO’s 4-1 loss on Friday and had two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 win.

The three-point weekend was a career best for Sundberg.​

