UNO hockey’s Kevin Conley has been named the NCHC forward of the week.
The junior had a career-high four points on Saturday night, including his first career hat trick, in a 6-3 win over Western Michigan. He scored the Mavericks’ first two goals before adding his third, which proved to be the game winner, to break a 3-3 tie.
He also had an assist on the final goal of the game.
Conley is now the team’s leading scorer with five goals and six assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.