UNO's Kevin Conley was named NCHC forward of the week.

UNO hockey’s Kevin Conley has been named the NCHC forward of the week.

The junior had a career-high four points on Saturday night, including his first career hat trick, in a 6-3 win over Western Michigan. He scored the Mavericks’ first two goals before adding his third, which proved to be the game winner, to break a 3-3 tie.

He also had an assist on the final goal of the game.

Conley is now the team’s leading scorer with five goals and six assists.

