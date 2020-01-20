UNO hockey's Isaiah Saville named NCHC rookie of the week

The freshman had a career-high 45 saves in Saturday’s 2-2 tie, stopping four of Denver’s five power plays.

UNO goaltender Isaiah Saville was named the NCHC rookie of the week Monday after helping the Mavericks post a pair of ties against No. 4 Denver.

The freshman had a career-high 45 saves in Saturday’s 2-2 tie, stopping four of Denver’s five power plays. He had 27 saves in Friday’s 1-1 game and killed all three Denver power plays.

Saville has a 2.89 goals against average this season and a .898 save percentage.​

10 athletes who defined UNO's first 10 years in Division I athletics

