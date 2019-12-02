UNO hockey remained at No. 18 in the USCHO Top 20 poll Monday for the third straight week.
The Mavericks (6-4-2, 1-2-1 NCHC) were off last week. They’ll resume conference play this weekend with a series against Minnesota Duluth.
The Bulldogs dropped five spots to No. 14 this week after getting swept by Minnesota State-Mankato over the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.