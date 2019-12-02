UNO hockey remained at No. 18 in the USCHO Top 20 poll Monday for the third straight week.

The Mavericks (6-4-2, 1-2-1 NCHC) were off last week. They’ll resume conference play this weekend with a series against Minnesota Duluth.

The Bulldogs dropped five spots to No. 14 this week after getting swept by Minnesota State-Mankato over the weekend.​

