After a 12-day break, the UNO hockey team is ready to resume its schedule.
Though the Mavericks will have to travel a long way to do it.
Coach Mike Gabinet’s squad will go 3,300 miles to play a pair of games at Alaska Anchorage. Game time Thursday and Friday is 10:07 p.m. Omaha time.
It will be UNO’s first action since splitting a pair of games at Ohio State on Oct. 18 and 19.
“It’s a long trip,’’ Gabinet said. “We’ve had some great practice time since Ohio State and I know we’ll be ready.’’
Gabinet said he remembers a trip to Alaska during his own playing days with the Mavs.
“We played in Fairbanks and the flight took about six hours,’’ he said. “That long flight was the hardest adjustment for us.’’
The 3-1 Mavs left for Alaska on Tuesday in preparation for Thursday night’s game. Gabinet said he hoped to give his team a little time to enjoy the sights.
“Life is so short,’’ he said. “I’m guessing most of our guys have never been there, with a couple of exceptions.’’
Two UNO freshmen — goalie Isaiah Saville and forward Josh Boyer — hail from Alaska. Saville will be heading to his hometown of Anchorage while Boyer is from nearby Wasilla.
“I’m sure I’ll see a bunch of friends and family,’’ Saville said. “And having the off week gave me a little extra time to get ready.’’
The 19-year-old netminder is off to a strong start for the Mavs. He has a 1.68 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.
Senior forward Tristan Keck leads the team in scoring with five points. Five other players — forwards Zach Jordan, Kevin Conley and Ryan Brushett and defensemen Ryan Jones and Dean Stewart — each have four.
Jordan, who scored nine goals all last season, leads the team with three.
The Seawolves are 1-3 but are coming off a 4-0 win over Alaska Fairbanks.
“They’ve got a mature team with hard-nosed players,’’ Gabinet said. “It will be a good challenge for us.’’
Notes
After this week, the Mavs will return home for a pair of games against Wisconsin on Nov. 8 and 9 … Matt Curley is in his second season as head coach of the Seawolves … Omahan Matt Bruneteau is in his second season as an assistant at Anchorage. The Nebraska native played for the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League and collegiately at Lake Superior State ... The Mavs are 8-2-1 all-time against the Seawolves, including a 3-1-1 mark in Anchorage … UNO has scored seven power-play goals and yielded four.
