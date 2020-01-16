UNO coach Mike Gabinet is not someone who dwells on the past.

Considering this weekend’s opponent is Denver University, that’s a good thing.

The Mavericks are winless in their past 16 games against the Pioneers. UNO had lost 15 straight before salvaging a tie in the teams’ most recent game last March in Omaha.

You have to go back to January 2015 to find the Mavs’ last win in the series, a 1-0 home victory at the former CenturyLink Center.

So how much has Gabinet talked to his team about Denver’s dominance?

“We haven’t talked about it at all,” he said. “It’s just about preparing them properly and making sure we have a focused approach.”

The Mavs were focused last Friday night, defeating then-No. 1 North Dakota 6-3 on the road. The Fighting Hawks bounced back the next night to win 4-1.

“It was a great win for us against the No. 1 team in the country,” Gabinet said. “I was really proud of the guys to accomplish that.”

UNO will face another ranked foe tonight in Denver, which is No. 4 in both national polls. The Pioneers are 15-4-3 and 5-3-2 in the NCHC, good for third place.

The unranked Mavs are 9-10-3 overall and are tied with Colorado College for sixth in the conference with a 3-6-1 mark and 10 points.

The teams will play Friday and Saturday at Baxter Arena, with start time both nights 7:07 p.m.

UNO team captain Dean Stewart said a win over Denver would help erase some of the sting from previous losses.

“Obviously we’ve struggled with them in the past, but I think that big win at North Dakota is going to help us,” the senior said. “We need to just look forward to the weekend and play to our strengths.”

One strength last weekend was the return of freshman Isaiah Saville from the World Junior Championships held in the Czech Republic. He made 26 saves in the win at North Dakota.

“I definitely feel confident with a little bit of a break through Christmas,” Saville said. “I got my legs back and want to make sure that I’m focused on this weekend.”

Stewart said he is looking forward to the challenge of playing yet another quality team.

“As a group, everybody likes it,” he said. “In my four years here, there aren’t too many weekends that you get to take off.”

Saville said he welcomes a return to Baxter Arena, where the Mavs haven’t played since Dec. 22.

“We’re all really excited to get back here,” he said. “We have amazing fans and amazing support and we want to show everyone how much we’ve improved over a month.”

