...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO
6 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS
OF 2 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH OF
AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY
WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
HOCKEY
UNO hockey not dwelling on their history against No. 4 Denver, aiming for 'focused approach'
“It was a great win for us against the No. 1 team in the country,” Gabinet said. “I was really proud of the guys to accomplish that.”
UNO will face another ranked foe tonight in Denver, which is No. 4 in both national polls. The Pioneers are 15-4-3 and 5-3-2 in the NCHC, good for third place.
The unranked Mavs are 9-10-3 overall and are tied with Colorado College for sixth in the conference with a 3-6-1 mark and 10 points.
The teams will play Friday and Saturday at Baxter Arena, with start time both nights 7:07 p.m.
UNO team captain Dean Stewart said a win over Denver would help erase some of the sting from previous losses.
“Obviously we’ve struggled with them in the past, but I think that big win at North Dakota is going to help us,” the senior said. “We need to just look forward to the weekend and play to our strengths.”
One strength last weekend was the return of freshman Isaiah Saville from the World Junior Championships held in the Czech Republic. He made 26 saves in the win at North Dakota.
“I definitely feel confident with a little bit of a break through Christmas,” Saville said. “I got my legs back and want to make sure that I’m focused on this weekend.”
Stewart said he is looking forward to the challenge of playing yet another quality team.
“As a group, everybody likes it,” he said. “In my four years here, there aren’t too many weekends that you get to take off.”
Saville said he welcomes a return to Baxter Arena, where the Mavs haven’t played since Dec. 22.
“We’re all really excited to get back here,” he said. “We have amazing fans and amazing support and we want to show everyone how much we’ve improved over a month.”
