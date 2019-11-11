UNO hockey moved up one spot to No. 19 in the USCHO rankings Monday after splitting a series with No. 15 Wisconsin over the weekend.

The Mavericks (5-2-1) lost 5-2 to the Badgers Friday before beating them 5-2 on Saturday.

Forward Nolan Sullivan was named the NCHC rookie of the week for scoring three points against Wisconsin. He had a goal in Friday’s loss and added two assists in Saturday’s win.​

Meet the 2019-20 UNO hockey team

