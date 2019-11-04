UNO hockey moved into the USCHO rankings at No. 20 Monday after posting a win and tie at Alaska Anchorage over the weekend.
The Mavericks (4-1-1) are ranked for the first time since March 2018. They haven’t lost since Oct. 18, a stretch which includes a 2-1 win at No. 9 Ohio State two weeks ago.
UNO freshman defenseman Brandon Scanlin was named the NCHC rookie of the week after scoring his first career goal in Thursday’s win over Alaska Anchorage. He also had two assists in Friday’s 3-3 tie.
