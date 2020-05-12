For the second straight season, the UNO hockey team has earned a Public Recognition Award from the NCAA for its success in the latest Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores.

UNO is one of 11 NCAA Division I men’s hockey teams to earn the honor and the only one from the NCHC. The Mavericks achieved an APR score in the top 10% of all Division I hockey programs for the most recent multi-year data, 2015-19.

Other schools that received the honor were Brown, Clarkson, Colgate, Connecticut, Harvard, UMass Lowell, Michigan State, Penn State, Princeton and Yale.

The only other NCHC team to ever earn a Public Recognition Award was Colorado College in 2014, following the conference’s first season.

UNO has been a leader in academic recognition by the NCHC, pacing the conference in Academic All-Conference recipients four times. This season, the Mavs placed 13 players on the NCHC Academic All-Conference list and seven on the Distinguished Scholar-Athletes list.

The APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I sports teams. It measures eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

