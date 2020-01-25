COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — UNO didn’t need any late-game heroics Saturday, instead riding a flurry of second-period goals to earn back-to-back wins for the first time in nearly three months.
A day after three third-period goals spurred the Mavericks to a comeback win, UNO scored three times in the second to claim a 4-1 win over Colorado College.
The win extended the Mavericks’ unbeaten streak to a season-long four games and netted them their first NCHC sweep since January 2018. Before Saturday, the Mavs (11-10-5, 5-6-3) last won consecutive games against Ohio State and Alaska Anchorage on Oct. 19 and Oct. 31.
Goaltender Isaiah Saville rebounded from a rough outing Friday, stopping 38 of Colorado College’s 39 shots on goal. Saville was pulled from Friday’s game after he gave up three goals in a season-low 8:33 in net, but he recorded a season-best .974 save percentage on Saturday.
UNO’s offense helped the freshman goalie by limiting the Tigers (8-13-1, 3-10-1) to five shots in the third period.
The Mavs fell behind 1-0 early in the second, but grabbed the lead on a pair of goals in less than two minutes.
Tristan Keck scored his sixth goal with a wrist shot from the blueline with 7:23 remaining in the period to tie the score.
UNO then took a 2-1 lead when Kevin Conley scored off Dean Stewart’s rebound with 5:40 left.
Nolan Sullivan stretched the lead to 3-1 in the waning moments of the second when he skated out of the penalty box and took a pass from Nate Knoepke for a breakaway goal against Colorado College goalie Matt Vernon, Knoepke’s fifth of the season.
The Mavericks continued their recent strong play on the penalty kill, killing off all seven of the Tigers’ power-play opportunities and finishing 13 of 14 on the penalty kill in the series.
While protecting their two-goal lead, the Mavs killed off a Colorado College power play early in the third — holding the Tigers without a shot.
John Schuldt sealed the win with 6:20 remaining when he beat Vernon with a shot from the point.
Conley also had an assist for the Mavericks, and Chayse Primeau recorded a pair of assists for his first multipoint game since Dec. 22 against Arizona State.
Nick Halloran scored the lone goal for Colorado College.
The pair of victories this weekend moved the Mavericks ahead of St. Cloud State for fifth place in the NCHC. The Mavericks lead the Huskies by three points.
UNO will host Western Michigan for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. The Mavs split a two-game series with the Broncos in November.
UNO (11-10-5, 5-6-3)............................0 3 1—4
At Colorado College (8-13-1, 3-10-1)....0 1 0—1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1, CC, Halloran (Copeland, Staum), 5:40. 2, UNO, Keck (unassisted), 12:37. 3, UNO, Conley (Stewart, Primeau), 14:20. 4, UNO, Sullivan (Knoepke), 19:15.
Third period: 5, UNO, Schuldt (Primeau, Conley), 13:40.
Shots on goal:
UNO......................6 15 12—33
Colorado College...17 17 5—39
Power plays: UNO 0-3, Colorado College 0-7.
Penalties-minutes: UNO 8-16, Colorado College 5-10.
Goalies: UNO, Isaiah Saville (39 shots, 38 saves, 60:00). Colorado College, Matt Vernon (33 shots shots, 29 saves, 60:00).
A: 3,583.
