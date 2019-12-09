Also, UNO dropped out of the USCHO Top 20 on Monday after getting swept by No. 11 Minnesota Duluth over the weekend.

The Mavericks (6-6-2, 1-4-1 NCHC) entered their series with the Bulldogs ranked No. 18, but they lost 6-3 on Friday and 4-3 on Saturday.

UNO is still listed among others receiving votes.

Meet the 2019-20 UNO hockey team

1 of 27

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription