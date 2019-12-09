Also, UNO dropped out of the USCHO Top 20 on Monday after getting swept by No. 11 Minnesota Duluth over the weekend.
The Mavericks (6-6-2, 1-4-1 NCHC) entered their series with the Bulldogs ranked No. 18, but they lost 6-3 on Friday and 4-3 on Saturday.
UNO is still listed among others receiving votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.