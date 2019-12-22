Still angry over a close loss the night before, UNO responded with one of its best games of the season.
The Mavericks set a season high for goals in an 8-4 victory Sunday over Arizona State in front of 5,294 at Baxter Arena.
"It was a great response by our group after last night's game,'' coach Mike Gabinet said. "I thought we deserved a better fate in that one and it's always tough to bounce back.''
The Mavs outshot the Sun Devils 48-21 Saturday night but surrendered a short-handed goal in the third period that allowed Arizona State -- ranked 14th and 16th -- to escape with a 5-4 win.
"We were (mad) about yesterday,'' senior forward Teemu Pulkkinen said. "We watched the video and we knew what we had to do tonight.''
In the rematch, UNO scored the short-handed goal that proved to be the winner. In the opening minute of the third period, Tristan Keck took a pass from Nolan Sullivan and fired a shot past Sun Devils goalie Evan DeBrouwer.
"That was a big-time goal,'' Gabinet said. "We haven't had a ton of those but we buried that chance.''
Sullivan, a freshman forward, set up the play by making a steal along the boards. He then passed to Keck, who made no mistake.
It was Keck's third goal of the season and first since Halloween. He missed 11 games with a lower-body injury before returning to the lineup Saturday night.
"It was a great play by Sullivan and I was just lucky enough to finish it,'' he said. "It meant a lot to me to get that goal because watching hasn't been much fun.''
That goal was part of six straight by the Mavs, who erased a 4-2 deficit. Kevin Conley and Chayse Primeau scored late in the second period to get it tied and four players -- Keck, Joey Abate, Taylor Ward and Zach Jordan -- scored in the third.
Though he didn't have a goal, Pulkkinen also played an important role in Sunday's win. He tied a school record by dishing out four assists, giving him nine for the season.
"I guess I was just having fun,'' he said. "I was trying to score myself but couldn't do it today.''
The game was tied midway through the second period when the Sun Devils scored twice within 11 seconds to take a 4-2 lead. But those were the final goals surrendered by freshman Austin Roden, who was making his fourth start of the season.
"A really great mental performance by him,'' Gabinet said. "I'm really proud of the way he played for us tonight.''
Roden has been pressed into service because freshman Isaiah Saville, the Mavs' primary starter this season, is away trying to make America's World Junior team that will be competing soon in the Czech Republic.
The victory boosted the Mavs to 8-8-2 heading into the 11-day Christmas break. It also was UNO's first victory at home since Nov. 9.
"It was a massive, massive win for us,'' Keck said. "It helped us end the first half of the season on a positive note."
Arizona State (10-6-2)....... 2 2 0 -- 4
UNO (8-8-2) ...................... 1 3 4 -- 8
First period: 1, ASU, Sandhu (Sanchez), 1:20. 2, UNO, Ward 9 (Proctor, Conley), 6:52. 3, ASU, Marrocco (Garcia), 12:10.
Second period: 4, UNO, Weiss 3 (Primeau, Pulkkinen), 9:20. 5, ASU, Walker (Pasichnuk, Sanchez), power play, 13:54. 6, ASU, Marrocco (Garcia), 14:05. 7, UNO, Conley 7 (Weiss, Pulkkinen), power play. 8, UNO, Primeau 5 (Pulkkinen), 19:20.
Third period: 9, UNO, Keck 3 (Sullivan), short-handed, :47. 10, UNO, Abate 7 (Smallidge, Ward), 13:04. 11, UNO, Ward 10(Scanlin, Pulkkinen), power play, 15:16. 12, UNO, Jordan 9, empty net, 16:28.
Shots on goal:
ASU ... 11 15 8 -- 34
UNO ... 9 7 9 -- 25
Saves: ASU, 17 (DeBrouwer 16, Prawzdik 1); UNO, 30 (Roden 30).
Power-play conversions: ASU, 1-4; UNO, 2-4.
Three stars: 1, UNO, Teemu Pulkkinen. 2, UNO, Taylor Ward. 3, ASU, PJ Marrocco.
A: 5,294.
NOTES: The Mavs return to action Jan. 3, starting a two-game series at Maine. UNO won't play again at home until Jan. 17 against Denver ... Taylor Ward, who scored twice, now has the team lead in goals with 10 ... Longtime stat crew members Joe Quartoroli and Ernie May were honored this weekend as recipients of the Don Leahy Legacy Seats, named after the former athletic director ... Nick Handley, the public-address voice of UNO hockey, worked his 250th game this weekend.
