ST. CLOUD, Minn. — UNO dropped its fourth straight game Friday night as St. Cloud State scored twice in the second and third periods for a 4-1 win.
UNO’s lone goal came with 20 seconds left as Martin Sundberg scored off a Taylor Ward assist. St. Cloud goalie David Hrenak made 25 saves.
It was the second time this season that UNO, which was 6-3-1 four weeks ago, has scored fewer than two goals in a game. The Mavericks were 0 of 5 on power plays.
St. Cloud State’s Jack Ahcan scored the game’s first goal in the opening minute of the second period on a power play. The Huskies made it 2-0 with 2:34 left in the period, and by the time Easton Brodzinski scored midway through the third period, St. Cloud had built a 4-0 lead.
Ahcan and Nick Poehling each finished with a goal and an assist for St. Cloud, which has won three straight.
UNO freshman Isaiah Saville made 24 saves, including 11 in the first period.
UNO and St. Cloud will conclude their series Saturday at 6:07 p.m.
