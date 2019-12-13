ST. CLOUD, Minn. — UNO dropped its fourth straight game Friday night as St. Cloud State scored twice in the second and third periods for a 4-1 win.

UNO’s lone goal came with 20 seconds left as Martin Sundberg scored off a Taylor Ward assist. St. Cloud goalie David Hrenak made 25 saves.

It was the second time this season that UNO, which was 6-3-1 four weeks ago, has scored fewer than two goals in a game. The Mavericks were 0 of 5 on power plays.

St. Cloud State’s Jack Ahcan scored the game’s first goal in the opening minute of the second period on a power play. The Huskies made it 2-0 with 2:34 left in the period, and by the time Easton Brodzinski scored midway through the third period, St. Cloud had built a 4-0 lead.

Ahcan and Nick Poehling each finished with a goal and an assist for St. Cloud, which has won three straight.

UNO freshman Isaiah Saville made 24 saves, including 11 in the first period.

UNO and St. Cloud will conclude their series Saturday at 6:07 p.m.

UNO (6-7-2, 1-5-1).........................0 0 1—1

At St. Cloud State (5-6-4, 3-4-0)....0 2 2—4

Second period: 1, SCSU, Ahcan (Poehling, Hentges), :57, PP. 2, SCSU, Miller (Walker, Poehling), 17:26.

Third period: 3, SCSU, Poehling (Fitzgerald), 3:00. 4, SCSU, Brodzinski (Ahcan), 9:24. 5, UNO, Sundberg (Ward), 19:40.

Shots on goal

UNO......................6 11   9—26

St. Cloud State......11  7 10—28

Power plays: UNO 0-5, St. Cloud State 1-3.

Penalties-minutes: UNO 4-8, St. Cloud State 6-12.

Goalies: UNO, Isaiah Saville (28 shots, 24 saves, 60:00). St. Cloud State, David Hrenak (26 shots, 25 saves, 60:00).

Meet the 2019-20 UNO hockey team

1 of 27

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription