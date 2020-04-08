...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
UNO hockey announced its 2020-21 schedule, which begins with an Oct. 5 exhibition against Manitoba.
The Mavericks will play 34 games — 10 nonconference — in their 24th season and their eighth season in the NCHC.
UNO saw their season come to a premature end this season when the NCAA halted postseason play in mid-March because of coronavirus concerns. UNO finished 14-17-5 overall and 8-13-3 in the league last season.
From left: UNO's Brandon Scanlin, Nate Knoepke, Ryan Brushett and Ryan Brushett celebrate Knoepke's goal against North Dakota in the second period to give UNO a 1-0 lead at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Tyler Weiss, left, and North Dakota's Colton Poolman get into a fight in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Kevin Conley, left and North Dakota's Westin Michaud fall to the ice during a fight in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
An official tries to pull UNO's Tyler Weiss away from North Dakota's Colton Poolman after a second period fight at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Martin Sundberg gets whistled for holding on North Dakota's Shane Pinto during the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Kevin Conleyhelps goalie Isaiah Saville off of the ice after he got hurt in the first period against North Dakota's at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Nolan Sullivan pokes the puck away through the legs of North Dakota's Andrew Peski at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel watches a shot from UNO's Kirby Proctor for UNO's second goal of the game at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Chayse Primeau, left, and North Dakota's Zach Yon go shoulder to shoulder on the ice at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Jason Smallidge, Noah Prokop, Noah Prokop and Tristan Keck celebrate a goal by Kirby Proctor in the second period against North Dakota at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
North Dakota's Shane Pinto pulls down UNO's Brandon Scanlin during a second period fight at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO goalie Austin Roden blocks a North Dakota shot in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO and North Dakota fans sit together at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
North Dakota's Cole Smith steals the puck from UNO's Brandon Scanlin at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
From left: UNO's Brandon Scanlin, Nate Knoepke, Ryan Brushett and Ryan Brushett celebrate Knoepke's goal against North Dakota in the second period to give UNO a 1-0 lead at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
UNO's Joey Abate tries to get the puck past North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel at Baxter Arena on Friday, March 06, 2020.
