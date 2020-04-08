UNO hockey announced its 2020-21 schedule, which begins with an Oct. 5 exhibition against Manitoba.

The Mavericks will play 34 games — 10 nonconference — in their 24th season and their eighth season in the NCHC.

UNO saw their season come to a premature end this season when the NCAA halted postseason play in mid-March because of coronavirus concerns. UNO finished 14-17-5 overall and 8-13-3 in the league last season.

The schedule (times TBA; asterisk denotes NCHC games):

October: 5, vs. Manitoba (exhibition). 9-10, vs. Alaska. 16-17, at Alabama Huntsville. 23-24, vs. Maine.

November: 6-7, at Minnesota Duluth*. 13-14, vs. Western Michigan*. 20-21, at Denver*. 27-28, vs. Michigan.

December: 4-5, vs. North Dakota*. 11-12, at Colorado College*.

January: 2-3, at Arizona State Desert Classic. 8-9, vs. St. Cloud State*. 22-23, vs. Minnesota Duluth*. 29-30, at Western Michigan*.

February: 12-13, vs. Miami*. 19-20, at St. Cloud State*. 26-27, vs. Denver*.

March: 5-6, at North Dakota*. 12-14: NCHC playoff quarterfinals (sites TBA). 19-20: Frozen Faceoff (at St. Paul, Minnesota). 26-28, NCAA Regionals (Bridgeport, Connecticut; Manchester, New Hampshire; Fargo, North Dakota; Loveland, Colorado).

April: 8-10, NCAA Frozen Four (at Pittsburgh).

