UNO freshman goalie Isaiah Saville will get the opportunity to make the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship team.
Saville, a native of Alaska, is one of four players from the NCHC named to the Team USA preliminary 28-man roster. The other three are Shane Pinto of North Dakota, Bobby Brink of Denver and Mattias Samuelsson of Western Michigan.
Another conference player, Jacob Bernard-Docker of North Dakota, will vie to represent Team Canada.
The four American players will join 24 others for camp Dec. 16-17 in Plymouth, Michigan. The final 23-man roster is expected to be announced Christmas Eve.
The World Junior Championships will be held Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in the Czech Republic.
Saville has a 5-4-2 record with a 2.96 goals-against average for the Mavericks.
