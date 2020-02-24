UNO goalie Isaiah Saville earns NCHC rookie of the week honors for second time

UNO goalie Isaiah Saville ranks sixth in the NCHC in goals against average (2.83) and fifth in save percentage (.905).

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

UNO freshman Isaiah Saville was named the NCHC rookie of the week Monday after helping the Mavericks earn a split against Colorado College.

Saville made 22 saves to register his first career shutout in Friday's 5-0 win over the Tigers. The next night, the goaltender had a game-high 30 saves in a 3-2 loss. 

It is the third weekly award for Saville. He was named the rookie of the week on Jan. 20 following a pair of ties with then-No. 4 Denver. He also earned  goaltender of the week honors on Oct. 21 following a split at then-No. 12 Ohio State.

