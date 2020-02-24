UNO goalie Isaiah Saville earns NCHC rookie of the week honors for second time

UNO freshman Isaiah Saville was named the NCHC rookie of the week Monday after helping the Mavericks earn a split against Colorado College.
Saville made 22 saves to register his first career shutout in Friday's 5-0 win over the Tigers. The next night, the goaltender had a game-high 30 saves in a 3-2 loss.
Saville ranks sixth in the NCHC in goals against average (2.83) and fifth in save percentage (.905).
It is the third weekly award for Saville. He was named the rookie of the week on Jan. 20 following a pair of ties with then-No. 4 Denver. He also earned goaltender of the week honors on Oct. 21 following a split at then-No. 12 Ohio State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.