UNO freshman Isaiah Saville named NCHC goalie of the week

UNO goalie Isaiah Saville made 37 saves in a 2-1 win over Ohio State on Saturday.

UNO freshman Isaiah Saville has been named the goaltender of the week in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Saville helped the Mavericks earn a split this past weekend at Ohio State, which was ranked 12th and 13th nationally. He made 24 saves in a 3-2 loss Friday night and steered aside 37 shots Saturday as UNO posted a 2-1 win.

The first-year player from Anchorage, Alaska, leads the conference in goals-against average (1.68) and save percentage (.938).

