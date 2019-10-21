UNO freshman Isaiah Saville has been named the goaltender of the week in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Saville helped the Mavericks earn a split this past weekend at Ohio State, which was ranked 12th and 13th nationally. He made 24 saves in a 3-2 loss Friday night and steered aside 37 shots Saturday as UNO posted a 2-1 win.
The first-year player from Anchorage, Alaska, leads the conference in goals-against average (1.68) and save percentage (.938).
