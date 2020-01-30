The UNO hockey team will ride the momentum of a road sweep into a pivotal home series this weekend against Western Michigan.

The Mavericks host the Broncos on Friday at 7:36 p.m. and Saturday at 7:07 p.m. at Baxter Arena. UNO is unbeaten in its last four games and is coming off a sweep at Colorado College.

“Colorado College is a tough, tough place to play," coach Mike Gabinet said. “The way we came back both nights is an excellent testimony to our team’s character and work ethic."

UNO rallied from a 3-0 deficit last Friday night to post a 6-4 win over the Tigers. The next night, the Mavs trailed 1-0 but stormed back for a 4-1 victory.

The Mavs picked up six points in the NCHC standings and climbed into fifth place in the eight-team league. Western Michigan sits in fourth, seven points ahead of UNO.

Gabinet’s squad seeks to finish in the top four in the league standings to guarantee a home series when the NCHC playoffs begin in mid-March.

“We take pride in what we accomplished last weekend," Gabinet said. “But now we’ve got to refocus on our opponent at hand."

This will be the second time the teams have met this season. UNO earned a split on the road Nov. 15 and 16, losing 3-2 and winning 6-3.

“In our preseason poll I had them finishing at one or two in our conference just with all the guys they’ve got back," Gabinet said. “They’re always a team that can get hot and score a lot of goals."

The Broncos, like the Mavs, enter this weekend on a roll. They’ve won four in a row and are unbeaten in their last five.

Gabinet said he hasn’t had to remind his players where the Mavs are in the standings and the importance of continuing their upward trajectory.

“It’s unbelievable how well-educated today’s athletes are," he said. “They’re probably sometimes more up to date on it than I am."

Sophomore defenseman John Schuldt said the players are aware of what’s at stake this weekend against the team just ahead of the Mavs in the standings.

“Our goal right now is to try to get one of those four top spots and home ice," he said. “They’re the team that’s standing in our way right now."

Sophomore forward Chayse Primeau agreed.

“It’s fun because we always have good competitive games with them," he said. “We’re very similar in our style so it’s going to come down to who makes the fewest mistakes."

Western Michigan will be without one its top offensive players both nights. Junior forward Paul Washe, second on the team in points with nine goals and nine assists, was suspended by the league for two games after an incident in last Saturday’s win over St. Cloud State.

Notes

The Broncos are coached by Andy Murray, in his ninth season at the helm ... UNO enters this weekend 11-10-5 overall and 5-6-3 in the NCHC. Western Michigan is 11-9-4 and 7-5-2 … The Mavs haven’t lost since a 4-1 setback Jan. 11 at North Dakota. They posted a pair of ties at home against Denver before sweeping Colorado College … Sophomore Taylor Ward continues to lead the team in points with 13 goals and nine assists … Both freshman goalies — Austin Roden and Isaiah Saville — picked up a win last weekend. Roden has a 2.72 goals-against average while Saville is at 2.92 … The Mavs lead the all-time series 27-20-6 and are 15-7-2 in Omaha … Friday night’s game will be telecast on the CBS Sports Network.

