This will be the second time the teams have met this season. UNO earned a split on the road Nov. 15 and 16, losing 3-2 and winning 6-3.
“In our preseason poll I had them finishing at one or two in our conference just with all the guys they’ve got back," Gabinet said. “They’re always a team that can get hot and score a lot of goals."
The Broncos, like the Mavs, enter this weekend on a roll. They’ve won four in a row and are unbeaten in their last five.
Gabinet said he hasn’t had to remind his players where the Mavs are in the standings and the importance of continuing their upward trajectory.
“It’s unbelievable how well-educated today’s athletes are," he said. “They’re probably sometimes more up to date on it than I am."
Sophomore defenseman John Schuldt said the players are aware of what’s at stake this weekend against the team just ahead of the Mavs in the standings.
“Our goal right now is to try to get one of those four top spots and home ice," he said. “They’re the team that’s standing in our way right now."
Sophomore forward Chayse Primeau agreed.
“It’s fun because we always have good competitive games with them," he said. “We’re very similar in our style so it’s going to come down to who makes the fewest mistakes."
Western Michigan will be without one its top offensive players both nights. Junior forward Paul Washe, second on the team in points with nine goals and nine assists, was suspended by the league for two games after an incident in last Saturday’s win over St. Cloud State.
Notes
The Broncos are coached by Andy Murray, in his ninth season at the helm ... UNO enters this weekend 11-10-5 overall and 5-6-3 in the NCHC. Western Michigan is 11-9-4 and 7-5-2 … The Mavs haven’t lost since a 4-1 setback Jan. 11 at North Dakota. They posted a pair of ties at home against Denver before sweeping Colorado College … Sophomore Taylor Ward continues to lead the team in points with 13 goals and nine assists … Both freshman goalies — Austin Roden and Isaiah Saville — picked up a win last weekend. Roden has a 2.72 goals-against average while Saville is at 2.92 … The Mavs lead the all-time series 27-20-6 and are 15-7-2 in Omaha … Friday night’s game will be telecast on the CBS Sports Network.
University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Brandon Scanlin tries to sneak a warp-around shot past Denver goalie’s Magnus Chron and Cole Guttman at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Dean Stewart wrestles Denver’s Brett Edwards down to the ground during a second period skirmish that resulted in multiple penalties in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
From left: Denver's Jake Durflinger University of Nebraska at Omaha's Josh Boyer, Denver's Ian MItchell and Michael Davies get into a fight during the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Denver’s Tyson McLellan, left and University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Noah Prokop fight for control of the puck at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Kevin Conley sticks his stick between the legs of Denver's Kohen Olischefski to try and knock the puck away at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Denver's Jaakko Heikkinen takes a shot on University of Nebraska at Omaha goalie Isaiah Saville Kirby Proctor at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Kevin Conley knocks Denver's Jake Durflinger into the boards at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020. Conley used to play at Denver.
A University of Nebraska at Omaha shot sails over Denver goalie's Magnus Chrona,at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Chayse Primeau knocks Denver's Brett Stapley into the boards at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Isaiah Saville rests during a break in the action against Denver at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Denver's Tyson McLellan, left and University of Nebraska at Omaha's Noah Prokop fight for control of the puck at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
An official drops the puck for a faceoff for left and University of Nebraska at Omaha's Noah Prokop, left, and Denver's Tyson McLellan at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Dean Stewart wrestles Denver's Brett Edwards down to the ground during a second period skirmish that resulted in multiple penalties in the second period at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Ryan Jones watche as as the UNO trainer Josh Englebretson looks at Isaiah Saville in the second period against Denver at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha goalie Isaiah Saville blocks a shot from Denver at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha goalie keeps an eye out in the first period against Denver at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha goalie stretches to close a gap at the goal against Denver at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Kirby Proctor skates against Denver at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Travis Kothenbeutel skates against Denver at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
University of Nebraska at Omaha's Taylor Ward tries to get the puck past Denver goalie Magnus Chrona, left, and Michael Davies, right, at Baxter Arena on Friday, January 17, 2020.
