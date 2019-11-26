...WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION TONIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION CHANGING TO MAINLY ALL SNOW. TOTAL
SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 1 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A
LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD
BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ALLOW FOR EXTRA TRAVEL TIME DURING THE
LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING RUSH HOUR.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
BASKETBALL
UNO basketball withstands comeback, defeats Loyola-Maryland to reach Cayman Islands Classic final
UNO withstood a late surge to earn a 70-65 victory over Loyola-Maryland and clinch the Cayman Islands Classic Mainland Tournament championship Tuesday night at Baxter Arena.
The Mavs (5-3) appeared to be seizing control down the stretch when senior KJ Robinson knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers to extend his team’s advantage to 62-50 with just over five minutes left.
The Greyhounds (3-4) made one final push, though, scoring on their next four possessions. Senior Andrew Kostecka, who led all scorers with 25 points, would eventually hit two free throws to pull Loyola within 68-65 with 38 seconds left.
And after UNO failed to score on its next possession, Loyola-Maryland drew up a play for Kostecka with eight seconds on the clock. But he misfired on the 3-pointer and UNO’s Zach Thornhill hit two free throws to seal the win.
Junior Matt Pile (14 points and 13 rebounds) led five Mavs in double figures Tuesday. Sophomore Wanjang Tut added 12 points.
The Cayman Islands Classic Mainland Tournament was a four-team event that took place over two days at Baxter Arena. The Mavs handled Southern 78-51 on Monday. Then they did enough late to hang on against the Greyhounds.
Ayo Akinwole
Nathan Brusseau
Grant Frickenstein
JT Gibson
Darrius Hughes
Kyle Luedtke
Hayden Miller
Matt Pile
KJ Robinson
La'Mel Robinson
Marlon Ruffin
Marco Smith
Zach Thornhill
Wanjang Tut
