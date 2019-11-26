UNO withstood a late surge to earn a 70-65 victory over Loyola-Maryland and clinch the Cayman Islands Classic Mainland Tournament championship Tuesday night at Baxter Arena.

The Mavs (5-3) appeared to be seizing control down the stretch when senior KJ Robinson knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers to extend his team’s advantage to 62-50 with just over five minutes left.

The Greyhounds (3-4) made one final push, though, scoring on their next four possessions. Senior Andrew Kostecka, who led all scorers with 25 points, would eventually hit two free throws to pull Loyola within 68-65 with 38 seconds left.

And after UNO failed to score on its next possession, Loyola-Maryland drew up a play for Kostecka with eight seconds on the clock. But he misfired on the 3-pointer and UNO’s Zach Thornhill hit two free throws to seal the win.

Junior Matt Pile (14 points and 13 rebounds) led five Mavs in double figures Tuesday. Sophomore Wanjang Tut added 12 points.

The Cayman Islands Classic Mainland Tournament was a four-team event that took place over two days at Baxter Arena. The Mavs handled Southern 78-51 on Monday. Then they did enough late to hang on against the Greyhounds.

