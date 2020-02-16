Mired in a four-game losing streak, hosting last-place Denver turned out to be the perfect medicine for UNO.
Four Mavericks scored in double figures, led by Matt Pile’s 20 points and 11 rebounds, as UNO routed the Pioneers 85-62 in front of a Baxter Arena crowd of 1,958.
The Mavs used a 17-4 first-half run to break a 22-22 tie. And when Denver cut its deficit to five in the second half, UNO scored 11 straight and never looked back.
KJ Robinson and JT Gibson were honored before the game on Senior Day, and they didn’t disappoint. Robinson scored 17 points and Gibson added 11 while the duo combined for 11 assists with one turnover.
UNO coach Derrin Hansen said the recent skid wasn’t a good barometer for where the team is right now.
“It’s interesting because we’re coming off a four-game streak that we didn’t want to be on,” Hansen said, “although we were ahead in the last minute in two of them in the most difficult part of our schedule of the year.
“What I’m most proud of is to get that win is a byproduct of a lot of things. I really thought our practices were good. Our spirits were up. Our tempo was good.”
The Mavs shot 54% (34 of 63) from the field while limiting Denver to 25 of 55 (45.5%). UNO improves to 13-14 overall and climbed into a fifth-place tie in the Summit League with North Dakota at 6-6.
Ade Murkey led Denver (5-22, 1-12) with 28 points and eight rebounds. He scored 42 on Friday in a loss at South Dakota State.
Gibson said the Mavs were playing with a must-win mindset.
“We know the position that we are in currently,” the senior said. “We’re still fighting. We’re fighting for our lives right now, so our energy was up, urgency was up, attention was up. We just want to play every game like it’s our last to get to where we know we can be.”
Robinson said having a home game helped lift the team.
“Definitely our energy was different today,” he said. “If we can come out every game and play as hard as we possibly can and play with that type of energy and attention to detail, I think we can compete with anybody.”
Perhaps a turning point in the game was where the Mavs got called for a foul with 11:31 left while leading 52-42.
A spectacular Marlon Ruffin putback dunk off a Gibson miss was waved off by the officials, who called Ruffin for over the back on David Nzekwesi. That got the crowd and players fired up. The Mavs outscored the Pioneers 33-20 the rest of the way.
“The whole Marlon dunk gave us a good boost,” Gibson said. “We were just having fun out there tonight.”
Hansen agreed.
“I thought it was a fantastic play even though we didn’t get the points for it and, you know, we got the foul for it,” the coach said. “I thought our crowd got into it. I thought our players got into it.
“You never know what kind of play is going to get you going. Sometimes it’s a dunk over a guy, and sometimes it’s an offensive foul. But it worked for us and away we went.”
The Mavs travel to Purdue-Fort Wayne Thursday and Western Illinois Saturday. UNO defeated both at home last month.
