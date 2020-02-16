Matt Pile led UNO with 20 points while KJ Robinson scored 17 and JT Gibson added 11 as the Mavericks snapped their four-game losing streak with an 85-62 win over Denver in front of a Baxter Arena crowd of 1,958.

The game was tied at 22-22 before the Mavs put together a 17-4 run to go up 39-26 with 35 seconds remaining in the first half.

The Mavericks (13-14 overall, 6-6 Summit League) led 39-28 at halftime behind Pile's team-leading 12 points.

UNO held a 21-11 rebounding advantage in the first half.

The Mavs led 47-35 before Denver's Ade Murkey scored seven straight points to pull the Pioneers to within 47-42 with 15:09 left in the game.

But the Mavs answered with an 11-0 run over the next 4:28 as their lead swelled to 58-42 with 10:41 remaining.

A jumper by Ayo Akinwole extended the UNO advantage to 72-52 with 5:31 left.

The Mavs will next travel to Purdue-Fort Wayne Thursday and Western Illinois Saturday.

