VERMILLION, S.D. — Stanley Umude led five Coyotes in double figures with 27 points as South Dakota rallied past the UNO men 91-81 Saturday afternoon.

UNO, which entered as the only team without a Summit League loss this season, led 68-64 with less than eight minutes to play. But Umude scored 14 of his points over the next five minutes to put the Coyotes in front.

UNO pulled within 80-78 on a Zach Thornhill jumper with 2:43 left, but South Dakota then hit 9 of 10 free throws to secure the win.

KJ Robinson led five Mavericks in double figures with 20 points, while Wanjang Tut added 13 points and five rebounds. JT Gibson (12), Marlon Ruffin (11) and Matt Pile (10) also were in double digits.

UNO, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, plays at Denver next Saturday.

