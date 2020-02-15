KJ Robinson

Sunday is Senior Day for UNO basketball and the Mavs' two 1,000 point scorers (KJ Robinson and JT Gibson) are ready for it. “The most important thing is to get the win,” KJ Robinson said.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

In November, JT Gibson became the 40th player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points.

Last weekend at South Dakota State, backcourt mate KJ Robinson became the 41st Maverick to reach that milestone.

Sunday will be their day at Baxter Arena. It’s UNO’s Senior Day, when the Mavericks host Denver at 4:30 p.m. The guard duo has made 133 starts and combined for more than 2,200 points and 360 3-pointers for UNO.

“They’ve been great to have in our program. They’re the type of student-athletes we want to be around,” coach Derrin Hansen said. “They’re leaders for us on the floor, guys we look to, guys we trust.”

Both were double-figure scorers a year ago, when UNO won 21 games and had its best season since transitioning to Division I. And both said one of their best college memories came last Valentine’s Day, when Mitch Hahn’s jumper at the buzzer gave the Mavs an 85-84 win over South Dakota State at Baxter.

Gibson

“We just have to stay together, keep competing,” JT Gibson said. “Each game we feel like we’re right there, we just need to get over the hump.”

Gibson and Robinson have hit their share of clutch shots, too.

In December, UNO trailed 68-62 after Montana made free throws with 48 seconds left. Robinson then scored seven points in the final 40 seconds and Gibson drained a long 3 off a Robinson assist to force overtime. UNO would win 87-82, part of a 16-game home winning streak.

“Not only have they been good in games, but they’ve been big in the biggest moments,” Hansen said.

The duo wants more memorable moments during the next month. Twice they’ve been in the Summit League tournament final only to fall short of an NCAA berth.

UNO (12-14) comes into Sunday on a four-game losing streak, but Gibson and Robinson think the Mavs aren’t far from making a run.

“We just have to stay together, keep competing,” Gibson said. “Each game we feel like we’re right there, we just need to get over the hump.”

And while the seniors will be the center of attention during pregame ceremonies, they both know what they want to get out of Sunday.

“The most important thing is to get the win,” Robinson said.

UNO’s losing streak includes a one-point loss to South Dakota, which has won eight straight, and Wednesday’s overtime loss at Oral Roberts, a game the Mavs led by five with less than 1:30 left in regulation.

Their next four games are against teams in the bottom half of the Summit standings. That starts with Denver, whose only league win came when it shot 54.5% to upset the Mavs.

Denver lost 90-78 at South Dakota State on Friday, though Ade Murkey finished with 42 points and 11 rebounds, setting Denver’s single-game DI scoring record. Murkey and Jase Townsend, who scored 32 against the Mavs last month, combine for 35 points per game.

“It’s up to us to pull us out of it,” Hansen said of the losing streak.

Meet the 2019-20 UNO men's basketball team

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038

twitter.com/GeneOWH

Tags

Gene covers a variety of sports beats for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @geneOWH. Phone: 402-444-1038.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started