THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTH CENTRAL DODGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
WESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 500 PM CST SUNDAY.
* AT 500 PM CST, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLOODING FROM ICE JAM
BREAKING FREE NEAR BIG ISLAND ROAD AND INGLEWOOD IN SOUTHERN DODGE
COUNTY. RIVER FLUCTUATIONS OF 1 TO 2 FEET MAY BE POSSIBLE AS ICE
CONTINUES TO MOVE THROUGH THE RIVER. MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE
BANKS OF THE PLATTE RIVER DOWNSTREAM WILL BE POSSIBLE.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
FREMONT, INGLEWOOD, LESHARA, CAMP EAGLE, FREMONT LAKES STATE
RECREATION AREA AND TWO RIVERS STATE RECREATION AREA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
“We just have to stay together, keep competing,” JT Gibson said. “Each game we feel like we’re right there, we just need to get over the hump.”
In November, JT Gibson became the 40th player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points.
Last weekend at South Dakota State, backcourt mate KJ Robinson became the 41st Maverick to reach that milestone.
Sunday will be their day at Baxter Arena. It’s UNO’s Senior Day, when the Mavericks host Denver at 4:30 p.m. The guard duo has made 133 starts and combined for more than 2,200 points and 360 3-pointers for UNO.
“They’ve been great to have in our program. They’re the type of student-athletes we want to be around,” coach Derrin Hansen said. “They’re leaders for us on the floor, guys we look to, guys we trust.”
Both were double-figure scorers a year ago, when UNO won 21 games and had its best season since transitioning to Division I. And both said one of their best college memories came last Valentine’s Day, when Mitch Hahn’s jumper at the buzzer gave the Mavs an 85-84 win over South Dakota State at Baxter.
Gibson and Robinson have hit their share of clutch shots, too.
In December, UNO trailed 68-62 after Montana made free throws with 48 seconds left. Robinson then scored seven points in the final 40 seconds and Gibson drained a long 3 off a Robinson assist to force overtime. UNO would win 87-82, part of a 16-game home winning streak.
“Not only have they been good in games, but they’ve been big in the biggest moments,” Hansen said.
The duo wants more memorable moments during the next month. Twice they’ve been in the Summit League tournament final only to fall short of an NCAA berth.
UNO (12-14) comes into Sunday on a four-game losing streak, but Gibson and Robinson think the Mavs aren’t far from making a run.
And while the seniors will be the center of attention during pregame ceremonies, they both know what they want to get out of Sunday.
“The most important thing is to get the win,” Robinson said.
UNO’s losing streak includes a one-point loss to South Dakota, which has won eight straight, and Wednesday’s overtime loss at Oral Roberts, a game the Mavs led by five with less than 1:30 left in regulation.
Their next four games are against teams in the bottom half of the Summit standings. That starts with Denver, whose only league win came when it shot 54.5% to upset the Mavs.
Denver lost 90-78 at South Dakota State on Friday, though Ade Murkey finished with 42 points and 11 rebounds, setting Denver’s single-game DI scoring record. Murkey and Jase Townsend, who scored 32 against the Mavs last month, combine for 35 points per game.
“It’s up to us to pull us out of it,” Hansen said of the losing streak.
