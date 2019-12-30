UNO forward Matt Pile was named the Summit League co-player of the week Monday after helping the Mavericks beat South Dakota State to open conference play.
Pile scored 18 points against the Jackrabbits while shooting 9 of 13 from the floor and tied his season high with four blocks.
It was the first career weekly award for Pile, who shares the honor with Western Illinois’ Zion Young.
