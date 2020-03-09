UNO junior forward Matt Pile was named a first-team Academic All-American on Monday.
Pile, who was a third-team selection last year, was joined on the first team by Skylar Mays (LSU), Brooks DeBisschop (Northern Arizona), Christian Lutete (UMass-Lowell) and Mason Peatling (Eastern Washington).
Pile is a chemistry major and carries a 3.93 grade-point average. He is UNO basketball's first first-team Academic All-American since Jim Gregory in 1981.
Pile started all 32 games this season and led UNO with 10.0 rebounds per game. He ranked third on the Mavericks with 11.6 points per game and shot a team-high 57.6% from the field. Pile also blocked 49 shots this season.
UNO's season ended Sunday in a quarterfinals loss to Oral Roberts at the Summit League tournament.
Close
Zach Jackson, 18.1 ppg, 49.5 percent shooting from the field
Zach Jackson, 17.6 ppg, 52.3 percent shooting from the field
Marcus Tyus, 17.1 PPG, 48.2 percent shooting from the field
Devin Patterson, 18.0 PPG, 42.7 percent shooting from the field
CJ Carter, 16.9 PPG, 45.4 percent shooting from the field
John Karhoff, 13.2 PPG, 49.2 percent shooting from the field
Justin Simmons, 16.7 PPG, 47.3 percent shooting from the field
Mitch Albers, 18.3 PPG, 48.5 percent shooting from the field
Tyler Bullock, 19.1 PPG, 48.5 percent shooting from the field
Tyler Bullock, 19.0 PPG, 47.8 percent shooting from the field
Michael Jenkins, 17.0 PPG, 49.6 percent shooting from the field
Michael Jenkins, 16.3 PPG, 44.6 percent shooting from the field
Zac Robinson, 15.4 PPG, 37 percent shooting from the field
Calvin Kapels, 15.6 PPG, 47.3 percent shooting from the field
Abdul Mills, 12.4 PPG, 39.4 percent shooting from the field
Tola Dada, 12.9 PPG, 56.9 percent shooting from the field
Adam Wetzel, 15.5 PPG, 57.2 percent shooting from the field
Alvin Mitchell, 12.0 PPG, 41.8 percent shooting from the field
Seth Nelson, 15.8 PPG, 42.5 percent shooting from the field
Zach Jackson, 18.1 ppg, 49.5 percent shooting from the field
Zach Jackson, 17.6 ppg, 52.3 percent shooting from the field
Marcus Tyus, 17.1 PPG, 48.2 percent shooting from the field
Devin Patterson, 18.0 PPG, 42.7 percent shooting from the field
CJ Carter, 16.9 PPG, 45.4 percent shooting from the field
John Karhoff, 13.2 PPG, 49.2 percent shooting from the field
Justin Simmons, 16.7 PPG, 47.3 percent shooting from the field
Mitch Albers, 18.3 PPG, 48.5 percent shooting from the field
Tyler Bullock, 19.1 PPG, 48.5 percent shooting from the field
Tyler Bullock, 19.0 PPG, 47.8 percent shooting from the field
Michael Jenkins, 17.0 PPG, 49.6 percent shooting from the field
Michael Jenkins, 16.3 PPG, 44.6 percent shooting from the field
Zac Robinson, 15.4 PPG, 37 percent shooting from the field
Calvin Kapels, 15.6 PPG, 47.3 percent shooting from the field
Abdul Mills, 12.4 PPG, 39.4 percent shooting from the field
Tola Dada, 12.9 PPG, 56.9 percent shooting from the field
Adam Wetzel, 15.5 PPG, 57.2 percent shooting from the field
Alvin Mitchell, 12.0 PPG, 41.8 percent shooting from the field
Seth Nelson, 15.8 PPG, 42.5 percent shooting from the field
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.