Academic All-American Matt Pile led UNO with 10.0 rebounds per game and ranked third on the team with 11.6 points.

UNO junior forward Matt Pile was named a first-team Academic All-American on Monday.

Pile, who was a third-team selection last year, was joined on the first team by Skylar Mays (LSU), Brooks DeBisschop (Northern Arizona), Christian Lutete (UMass-Lowell) and Mason Peatling (Eastern Washington).

Pile is a chemistry major and carries a 3.93 grade-point average. He is UNO basketball's first first-team Academic All-American since Jim Gregory in 1981.

Pile started all 32 games this season and led UNO with 10.0 rebounds per game. He ranked third on the Mavericks with 11.6 points per game and shot a team-high 57.6% from the field. Pile also blocked 49 shots this season.

UNO's season ended Sunday in a quarterfinals loss to Oral Roberts at the Summit League tournament.

Recommended for you

