The NCAA denied an immediate eligibility waiver request for UNO transfer Marco Smith, who joined the program this past offseason after two years at UMKC.
Smith, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore guard, would have been an important midseason addition for the Mavericks — they’ve most often operated with an eight-man rotation in 2019-20. They rank 290th nationally in bench minutes, according to analyst Ken Pomeroy’s data.
UNO announced the NCAA’s decision Friday, indicating in a press release that the initial waiver request was not granted — an appeal was denied, as well.
“We are disappointed by the decision regarding the waiver for Marco,” UNO coach Derrin Hansen said in a statement. “I would like to thank (associate athletic director) Brian Carey and his compliance staff for their diligence and support of Marco’s case.”
UNO will now have to work its way out of a recent slump without the addition of Smith.
The Mavs (6-8) have lost five of their past six games. They host Montana (4-6) at noon Saturday before starting league play at the end of the month.
Smith, who averaged 5.0 points per game as a freshman at UMKC, didn’t play for the Kangaroos last season. UMKC fired coach Kareem Richardson in March. Four days later, Rivals recruiting analyst Eric Bossi announced that Smith intended to transfer.
But Smith will have to wait until next year to play for UNO. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
“Marco is a terrific person and student-athlete,” Hansen said, “and he will continue to develop in our program this season. We look forward to showcasing his abilities in 2020-21.”
Meet the 2019-20 UNO men's basketball team
Ayo Akinwole
Nathan Brusseau
Grant Frickenstein
JT Gibson
Darrius Hughes
Kyle Luedtke
Hayden Miller
Matt Pile
KJ Robinson
La'Mel Robinson
Marlon Ruffin
Marco Smith
Zach Thornhill
Wanjang Tut
I always wonder about the “why” in these eligibility stories, but they seldom, if ever, provide that. Does the NCAA give a reason? Does the school not tell why a waiver was denied? Does the reporter just not include that information if they do know? Seems kind of important to the story. And there seems to be no rhyme or reason as to why the NCAA grants a waiver. Why was Justin Fields granted immediate eligibility at Ohio State after transferring from Georgia? There wasn’t a coaching change at Georgia. There was no indication he was “run off” by Georgia. He just got beat out for the starting job. Is it just because it’s Ohio State and they have the clout with the NCAA? While a small school like UNO has none?
