After two seasons as UNO men's basketball's director of operations, Jake Koch has been promoted to assistant coach.
He replaces former assistant Tyler Bullock and joins Pat Eberhart and Tyler Erwin on Derrin Hansen's coaching staff.
"Jake has excelled in his position as director of operations within our staff and has earned the respect of our entire department and, just as importantly, our players," Hansen said in a press release. "He is deserving of this opportunity to further his career, and we're pleased he'll continue to be a key part of our success."
Before arriving at UNO in 2018, he spent three seasons at Northern Iowa, his alma mater, as a graduate assistant and film assistant.
He scored more than 1,000 points during his UNI career from 2009-13 and finished No. 2 in school history in career blocked shots. He also played two seasons of professional basketball in Romania and Germany.
"I'm thankful for this opportunity to assume a new role at Omaha," Koch said a press release. "I've learned a lot the last two years as a director of basketball operations, and I'm looking forward to continuing to develop as a coach at the Division I level. I want to thank Coach Hansen, Coach Eberhart and Coach Erwin for the confidence they've shown me, and I'm excited to work with the great group of student-athletes we have representing our program."
