UNO won with defense during its most recent road game, a formula that it may have to replicate when it takes the floor away from home again Saturday.

Junior Ayo Akinwole hit the game-winning shot in the closing seconds of the Mavs’ 61-59 victory at Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday. But that came on a night when UNO matched a season-low with just three made 3-pointers — it shot 38.8% from the floor and missed 14 long-range jumpers.

But the Mavs (14-14, 7-6) held the Mastodons to 38.9% shooting, the third-lowest field goal percentage by a Summit League opponent this season. The 59 points were the fewest UNO has allowed in a game since November.

That same blueprint might be needed at Western Illinois (5-18, 2-11) Saturday.

The Leathernecks, who have lost eight straight games, took the Mavs to overtime in the two teams’ first meeting in Omaha on Jan. 23. UNO survived for an 87-82 win. The rematch is set for 2 p.m.

Meet the 2019-20 UNO men's basketball team

