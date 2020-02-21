UNO won with defense during its most recent road game, a formula that it may have to replicate when it takes the floor away from home again Saturday.
Junior Ayo Akinwole hit the game-winning shot in the closing seconds of the Mavs’ 61-59 victory at Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday. But that came on a night when UNO matched a season-low with just three made 3-pointers — it shot 38.8% from the floor and missed 14 long-range jumpers.
But the Mavs (14-14, 7-6) held the Mastodons to 38.9% shooting, the third-lowest field goal percentage by a Summit League opponent this season. The 59 points were the fewest UNO has allowed in a game since November.
That same blueprint might be needed at Western Illinois (5-18, 2-11) Saturday.
The Leathernecks, who have lost eight straight games, took the Mavs to overtime in the two teams’ first meeting in Omaha on Jan. 23. UNO survived for an 87-82 win. The rematch is set for 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.