UNO announced Friday its men’s hoops squad will play road games at Kansas, Indiana, Texas Tech and UNLV during the nonconference portion of the 2020-21 season.
It’s a set of challenging road trips for the Mavs, but they’re used to that.
Last year, UNO played at Wichita State, Dayton, Arizona and Saint Mary’s. The Mavs finished with the 15th-toughest nonconference strength of schedule in the country, according to the NCAA’s NET metric. They picked up a win at Washington State in December, marking the program’s first victory over a Pac-12 team.
UNO has played at Oregon (2018) and Louisville (2017) in the past. It won at Iowa in 2016.
The Mavs do receive a sizable payout for making these trips to play on the road against the sport's top-tier teams, referred to as “buy games” in college hoops vernacular.
UNO’s game at Texas Tech is set for Nov. 13. It’ll play at UNLV on Dec. 19 and at Indiana on Dec. 29.
The trip to Kansas, scheduled for Dec. 8, will mark the second meeting between the two programs in three years. The Mavs lost to KU in 2017 in Lawrence.
