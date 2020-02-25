20200125_new_hills_pic_cm005 (copy)

Ayo Akinwole, left, hit the game-winner at Purdue Fort Wayne last week, then Marlon Ruffin, right, scored a career-high 30 points against Western Illinois.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

UNO doubled its road win total for the season in less than 48 hours last week.

And with the postseason right around the corner, the Mavericks feel they’re heading in the right direction, no matter where they play.

“With the (Summit League) tournament coming up in a week, it’s all about momentum,” sophomore wing Marlon Ruffin said. “We tell all the guys that when the playoffs start, everyone’s 0-0. It’s who comes with the most intensity and who wants it more.”

The Summit tournament starts next weekend in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but plenty with the seedings still has to be ironed out. UNO is right in the middle of that.

The Mavs are alone in fourth place with an 8-6 record, one game ahead of Oral Roberts and North Dakota. UNO plays its home finale Wednesday night against North Dakota, which upset second-place North Dakota State last Saturday.

A UNO win would move the Mavs into a third-place tie with South Dakota. UNO ends its regular season Saturday at NDSU, which hosts league leader South Dakota State on Thursday.

Regardless of how the standings play out, the Mavericks know they must win away from Baxter Arena to make a postseason run. Last week’s wins helped with that.

“We have to play with confidence on the road, and (last week) we played with confidence and won two,” UNO coach Derrin Hansen said.

UNO was 2-12 in road games before winning at Purdue Fort Wayne and Western Illinois last week. Both games required the Mavs to make plays in crunch time.

After Fort Wayne rallied from seven down in the last 2:30, UNO broke a tie when guard Ayo Akinwole drove down the right side of the lane, got his defender in the air and hit a short jumper with 3.4 seconds left.

“We told each other we weren’t going to let this one slip,” Akinwole said. “That felt good to me, and I was thankful for my teammates spacing the floor and allowing me to get my spot.”

Two days later, Ruffin came off the bench to score a career-high 30 in a 93-86 win. Ruffin, who is from Wisconsin, had family in attendance, which “made it a little more special.”

He picked up the slack after post players Matt Pile and Wanjang Tut got into early foul trouble. The Mavs also were without starting guard Zach Thornhill because of a sprained ankle.

“I got a couple (shots) going early. I’ve always been kind of a streaky scorer,” Ruffin said. “The crazy thing was I wasn’t trying to hunt my shot, it just seemed like everything fell into place.”

Meet the 2019-20 UNO men's basketball team

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038,

twitter.com/GeneOWH

Gene covers a variety of sports beats for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @geneOWH. Phone: 402-444-1038.

