UNO doubled its road win total for the season in less than 48 hours last week.
And with the postseason right around the corner, the Mavericks feel they’re heading in the right direction, no matter where they play.
“With the (Summit League) tournament coming up in a week, it’s all about momentum,” sophomore wing Marlon Ruffin said. “We tell all the guys that when the playoffs start, everyone’s 0-0. It’s who comes with the most intensity and who wants it more.”
The Summit tournament starts next weekend in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but plenty with the seedings still has to be ironed out. UNO is right in the middle of that.
The Mavs are alone in fourth place with an 8-6 record, one game ahead of Oral Roberts and North Dakota. UNO plays its home finale Wednesday night against North Dakota, which upset second-place North Dakota State last Saturday.
A UNO win would move the Mavs into a third-place tie with South Dakota. UNO ends its regular season Saturday at NDSU, which hosts league leader South Dakota State on Thursday.
Regardless of how the standings play out, the Mavericks know they must win away from Baxter Arena to make a postseason run. Last week’s wins helped with that.
“We have to play with confidence on the road, and (last week) we played with confidence and won two,” UNO coach Derrin Hansen said.
UNO was 2-12 in road games before winning at Purdue Fort Wayne and Western Illinois last week. Both games required the Mavs to make plays in crunch time.
After Fort Wayne rallied from seven down in the last 2:30, UNO broke a tie when guard Ayo Akinwole drove down the right side of the lane, got his defender in the air and hit a short jumper with 3.4 seconds left.
“We told each other we weren’t going to let this one slip,” Akinwole said. “That felt good to me, and I was thankful for my teammates spacing the floor and allowing me to get my spot.”
