FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Ayo Akinwole's short jumper with 3.4 seconds left gave the UNO men a 61-59 Summit League win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday night.

The Mastodons scored seven unanswered to tie it with 24 seconds left. But Akinwole then drove toward the basket, pulled up and hit a 5-footer from just outside the lane for the game-winner.

Seniors JT Gibson and KJ Robinson led UNO with 12 points apiece, while Wanjang Tut and Darrius Hughes added eight apiece. Matt Pile grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons with 18 points.

UNO improves to 14-14 overall and 7-6 in league play. The Mavs next play at Western Illinois on Saturday.​

