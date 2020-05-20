Derrin Hansen's staff added another player from the Kansas City area on Wednesday.
The UNO men's basketball coach announced the addition of center Dylan Brougham for the 2020-21 season.
The 6-foot-9, 195-pound Brougham averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocked shots as a senior for Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri. It's the same high school that produced current Maverick guard La'Mel Robinson.
"Dylan brings size and athleticism to our frontcourt," Hansen said. "With his skill set and a probable redshirt season, he can be a strong contributor to our success and a good player in the Summit League in years to come."
The Mavericks had five players from the Kansas City area on their roster last season when they went 16-16. That included guard KJ Robinson, who graduated after averaging a team-best 15.2 points, and starter Zach Thornhill.
Brougham, who has a 7-foot wingspan, was a first-team all-conference selection as a senior for a team that went 13-6.
2019-20
KJ Robinson, 15.2 ppg, 42.0% shooting from the field
