PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Three Mavericks combined on a five-hitter as UNO shut out Chicago State 2-0 Friday at the Snowbird Classic.

Joey Machado retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced as he went on to earn the win. Tanner Howe pitched a perfect seventh and eighth before Jacob Mohler picked up his second save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Parker Smejkal, who homered in Thursday's loss to Indiana State, hit an RBI double in the top of the first as UNO was in front throughout. Smejkal scored on an error in the sixth inning for the other run.

Smejkal and Breyden Eckhout each had two hits to lead the UNO offense.

UNO continues play at noon Saturday as it will face Indiana State again.

The past 10 years of UNO baseball

