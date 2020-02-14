GLENDALE, Ariz. — A solid effort from its bullpen led UNO to a 5-4 win over Northwestern in the baseball season opener Friday.
After ace Joey Machado permitted three runs in 4⅓ innings, Jackson Gordon, Tanner Howe and Jacob Mohler combined to allow one run and three hits over the final 4⅔.
UNO, coming off a season when it won the Summit League regular-season and tournament titles, trailed 3-1 after the Wildcats scored twice in the bottom of the fifth.
But the Mavs answered with a four-run top of the sixth. After Parker Smejkal scored on a one-out wild pitch, UNO loaded the bases. Jack Lombardi, UNO's No. 9 hitter, then delivered the game's biggest hit, a three-run double to left center.
Northwestern pulled within 5-4 in the seventh, but Howe entered and recorded the next five outs and Mohler pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the save.
Leadoff hitter Harrison Denk led UNO's offense with three hits, while Breyden Eckhout and Keil Krumwiede added two hits each.
UNO and Northwestern continue their series at 1 p.m. Saturday.
