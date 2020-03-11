Brett Bonar

UNO senior Brett Bonar was named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year watch list Wednesday.

Bonar is one of 60 catchers to be nominated for the award by their coaches.

“Brett has been a program changer for us,” UNO coach Evan Porter said in a press release. “His leadership and work ethic have been an integral part of the successful player he’s become.”

Bonar has started all 14 games this season, collecting eight hits and 10 RBIs.

