UNO senior Brett Bonar was named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year watch list Wednesday.
Bonar is one of 60 catchers to be nominated for the award by their coaches.
“Brett has been a program changer for us,” UNO coach Evan Porter said in a press release. “His leadership and work ethic have been an integral part of the successful player he’s become.”
Bonar has started all 14 games this season, collecting eight hits and 10 RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.