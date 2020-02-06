UNO, winners of the Summit League regular season and tournament titles a year ago, was picked to finish second in the league's preseason baseball poll, which was announced Thursday.

Oral Roberts is the favorite, as it received three of the six first-place votes. UNO received one first-place vote, while South Dakota State received the other two top votes.

Oral Roberts had won 18 consecutive regular-season league titles before UNO claimed the crown in May.

Two players to watch were selected from each team. UNO's players were pitcher Joey Machado, who was 6-3 with 64 strikeouts last season, and Parker Smejkal, who hit a team-best .329 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs.

UNO's season begins Feb. 14 against Northwestern in Glendale, Arizona.

Summit League poll:

1. Oral Roberts (3 first-place votes) 23 pts.

2. UNO (1) 19.

3. South Dakota State (2) 18.

4. North Dakota State 16.

5. Western Illinois 9.

6. Purdue Fort Wayne 5.

10 athletes who defined UNO's first 10 years in Division I athletics

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started