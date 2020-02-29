MARION, Ill. — UNO swept a pair of games Saturday, downing Northern Illinois 9-5 and Chicago State 4-1.

UNO had lost to Northern Illinois on Friday, but the Mavericks were in control Saturday, taking a 7-0 lead through six innings.

Chris Esposito had a two-run triple in the fifth inning, while Harrison Denk delivered a two-run double in the sixth. Denk had three RBIs in the win, while Esposito had three hits.

Spencer Koelewyn struck out 10 while throwing six shutout innings for his second win.

In the nightcap, three Mavericks combined on a six-hitter against Chicago State.

Easton Smith allowed two hits in the first five innings to earn the win. Josiah Scott and Jacob Mohler combined for four shutout innings out of the bullpen. Mohler earned his fourth save.

Keil Krumwiede put UNO up in the third inning on a two-run home run. He added an RBI double in the eighth.

UNO will play Chicago State again at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Northern Illinois (6-5).....000  000  203—5  8  1

UNO.................................020  023  02x—9  9  1

W: Koelewyn, 2-0. L: McPherson, 0-1. 2B: NI, Huebbe; UNO, Denk, Smejkal, Eckhout. 3B: UNO, Esposito.

Chicago State (2-8).....000  100  000—1  6  1

UNO (6-4)...................002  010  01x—4  4  0

W: Smith, 2-1. L: Valdes, 1-2. S: Mohler, 4. 2B: CS, Hansel; UNO, Krumwiede. 3B: CS, Gaytan. HR: UNO, Krumwiede.

The past 10 years of UNO baseball

