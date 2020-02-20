PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — UNO's offense was held to five hits as the Mavericks fell 3-1 to Indiana State in the opening game at the Snowbird Classic on Thursday afternoon.

Three of UNO's hits came during a ninth-inning rally. Parker Smejkal hit a one-out home run to left center, then Keil Krumwiede and Grant Goldston had back-to-back singles with two outs. But Chris Esposito grounded out to shortstop to end the game.

Indiana State, which reached the NCAA regional final last season, scored twice on sacrifice flies in the fifth inning to take the lead.

UNO got a solid outing from starting pitcher Easton Smith. He allowed two runs and three hits in six innings in his first start this season.

Krumwiede had two hits for UNO, which didn't have a batter reach third base until the ninth inning.

UNO continues play at the tournament when it faces Chicago State at 10 a.m. Friday.

