Note: UNO didn’t provide a press release or list of signees Wednesday. BASEBALL
Mike Boeve, Hastings: Went 4-0 with a 0.77 ERA and also hit .360 with four triples and 37 RBIs last season.
Tyson Gerdes, Millard South: Hit .402, stole 25 bases and scored 35 runs last season.
Preston Menicucci, Millard West: Pitcher for the Wildcats, who made another Class A state appearance.
Jaxson Simmerman, Seward: Catcher hit .419 with 26 runs scored last season.
Casey Young, Winterset, Iowa: Young, a lefty, is a pitcher and outfielder for Winterset.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lauren Frost, Brooklyn Park, Minn.: Averaged 13 points, five rebounds and five assists a game last season.
Katie Keitges, Knoxville, Iowa: The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 23.4 points and also led her team in steals and assists last season.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Grace Crockett, Omaha Marian: All-state player for a Marian team that has played in the state final the past three years.
Alyssa Hansen, Lincoln Pius X: One of the top players for the 8-7 Thunderbolts.
Grace Ostergaard, Millard West: Scored six goals last season for the Wildcats.
Gracie Parsons, Omaha Burke: She finished fifth in scoring in Class A last season.
VOLLEYBALL
Saige Christo, Ashland-Greenwood: Had more than 800 kills and 1,100 digs during her prep career.
Olivia Curry, West DM Valley: The 5-foot-10 setter started all four years at state for Valley.
McKenna Ruch, Millard North: Had 362 kills last season when the Mustangs won the 2018 Class A state title and helped them return to the state semifinals this spring despite missing time with a broken finger.
Jordan Stalpes, Champlin, Minn: 5-foot-10 outside hitter had 367 kills this season.
UNO's JT Gibson scores past Bethune-Cookman's Cletrell Pope during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
UNO's Matt Pile is fouled by Bethune-Cookman's Cletrell Pope during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
UNO's Matt Pile scores against Bethune-Cookman during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
Bethune-Cookman's Cletrell Pope is pressured by UNO's Zach Thornhill and Matt Pile during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
UNO's Ayo Akinwole scores against Bethune-Cookman during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
UNO's Ayo Akinwole and Bethune-Cookman's Malik Maitland chase after a loose ball during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
UNO's Zach Thornhill scores against Bethune-Cookman during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
UNO's Darrius Hughes drives against Bethune-Cookman's Justyn King during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
UNO's JT Gibson is greeted by Matt Pile after scoring against Bethune-Cookman during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
UNO's JT Gibson knocks down a three pointer over Bethune-Cookman's Cletrell Pope during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
UNO's Matt Pile blocks a shot from Bethune-Cookman's Malik Maitland during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
UNO's Ayo Akinwole drives against Bethune-Cookman's Malik Maitland during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
UNO's Zach Thornhill scores against Bethune-Cookman during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
UNO's Zach Thornhill converts a layup against Bethune-Cookman during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
UNO's Zach Thornhill and Ayo Akinwole chat during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
UNO head coach Derrin Hansen looks on during their game on Monday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.
