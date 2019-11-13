Tyson Gerdes

Millard South's Tyson Gerdes dives back to first base during a game against Elkhorn South in the state tournament.

 ELSIE STORMBERG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Note: UNO didn’t provide a press release or list of signees Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Mike Boeve, Hastings: Went 4-0 with a 0.77 ERA and also hit .360 with four triples and 37 RBIs last season.

Tyson Gerdes, Millard South: Hit .402, stole 25 bases and scored 35 runs last season.

Preston Menicucci, Millard West: Pitcher for the Wildcats, who made another Class A state appearance.

Jaxson Simmerman, Seward: Catcher hit .419 with 26 runs scored last season.

Casey Young, Winterset, Iowa: Young, a lefty, is a pitcher and outfielder for Winterset.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lauren Frost, Brooklyn Park, Minn.: Averaged 13 points, five rebounds and five assists a game last season.

Katie Keitges, Knoxville, Iowa: The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 23.4 points and also led her team in steals and assists last season.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Grace Crockett, Omaha Marian: All-state player for a Marian team that has played in the state final the past three years.

Alyssa Hansen, Lincoln Pius X: One of the top players for the 8-7 Thunderbolts.

Grace Ostergaard, Millard West: Scored six goals last season for the Wildcats.

Gracie Parsons, Omaha Burke: She finished fifth in scoring in Class A last season.

VOLLEYBALL

Saige Christo, Ashland-Greenwood: Had more than 800 kills and 1,100 digs during her prep career.

Olivia Curry, West DM Valley: The 5-foot-10 setter started all four years at state for Valley.

McKenna Ruch, Millard North: Had 362 kills last season when the Mustangs won the 2018 Class A state title and helped them return to the state semifinals this spring despite missing time with a broken finger.

Jordan Stalpes, Champlin, Minn: 5-foot-10 outside hitter had 367 kills this season.

