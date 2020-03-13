The NCHC hockey tournament has been canceled, and the Summit League announced it has cancelled all spring sports through the end of the academic year.
"The decision yesterday to suspend spring sports for the month of March gave the League roughly 24 hours to collect as much information as possible," Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said in a press release. "After we imposed the suspension, the NCAA announced the cancellation of all its spring championship events.
“Based upon that announcement and discussions with members of our Summit League Presidents’ Council last night and into this morning, we determined it is in the best interest of our student-athletes, our staffs, and our fans to proceed with cancelling all spring competitions."
The Summit League had previously announced that competitions had been suspended through March 30.
UNO separately announced Thursday it is suspending all athletic competition. UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a press release the athletic department is in the process of securing travel arrangements for student-athletes and staff currently competing away from campus.
"With the health and well-being of student-athletes, the campus and greater community in mind, the decision has been made to suspend all athletic competition, home and away, for Omaha teams until further notice," Alberts said in a press release. "This decision, made in light of ongoing concerns over the outbreak of COVID-19, was not taken lightly and was made with careful consideration."
UNO hockey was scheduled to begin play Friday in the NCHC quarterfinals with a best-of-three series at Denver. This would effectively end the Mavericks' season with a 14-17-5 record after a sixth-place finish in the conference.
Fans looking for a ticket refund for quarterfinal rounds should contact their athletic department's ticket office. Refunds for tickets to the Frozen Faceoff will be available at the point of purchase, and online orders will be canceled and refunded.
More information will be provided in the coming days, according to an NCHC press release.
The Summit League's announcement came Thursday as conference's across the country were halting play due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"With the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we will continue to put the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans at the forefront of our league’s collective decision making," Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said in a press release. "This is a fluid situation, and this is the right precaution to take at this time. We will continue to provide timely updates on the status of spring sports competitions when those are available."
