The NCHC hockey tournament has been canceled, and the Summit League announced it has suspended regular-season competitions through March 30.
UNO separately announced it is suspending all athletic competition. UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a press release the athletic department is in the process of securing travel arrangements for student-athletes and staff currently competing away from campus.
"With the health and well-being of student-athletes, the campus and greater community in mind, the decision has been made to suspend all athletic competition, home and away, for Omaha teams until further notice," Alberts said in a press release. "This decision, made in light of ongoing concerns over the outbreak of COVID-19, was not taken lightly and was made with careful consideration."
UNO hockey was scheduled to begin play Friday in the NCHC quarterfinals with a best-of-three series at Denver. This would effectively end the Mavericks' season with a 14-17-5 record after a sixth-place finish in the conference.
Fans looking for a ticket refund for quarterfinal rounds should contact their athletic department's ticket office. Refunds for tickets to the Frozen Faceoff will be available at the point of purchase, and online orders will be canceled and refunded.
More information will be provided in the coming days, according to an NCHC press release.
The Summit League's announcement came Thursday as conference's across the country were halting play due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"With the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we will continue to put the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, and fans at the forefront of our league’s collective decision making," Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said in a press release. "This is a fluid situation, and this is the right precaution to take at this time. We will continue to provide timely updates on the status of spring sports competitions when those are available."
