Chris Gadsden, a Creighton baseball player who spent almost 20 years as an assistant at UNO, died Friday at the age of 54.
"He had such a positive impact on so many student-athletes during his time at UNO because of his coaching acumen and tremendous strength of character," UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a press release.
Gadsden, who stepped down from his position with UNO in February 2019, helped the Mavericks to seven NCAA regional appearances, three North Central Conference titles and a fifth-place finish at the 2007 Division II College World Series.
After the Mavericks joined Division I in 2011, they also won Summit League regular-season titles in 2013 and 2014 during his tenure.
"Coach Gaddy dedicated each day of his life to serving others, and he was a mentor to me and countless others," said UNO coach Evan Porter, who played for Gadsden from 2006 to 2009. "His consistent commitment to his family, friends and faith was awe-inspiring. There is no one like Gaddy."
Gadsden was a four-year letterwinner at Creighton from 1984 to 1988 and was team captain as a senior. He served as assistant athletic director and baseball assistant at Louisville from 1993 to 1999 before joining UNO.
Gadsden is survived by his wife, Amy; and three sons, Adam, Thomas and Gus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.