Brittany Lange

Brittany Lange compiled an 80-124 record in seven seasons at UNO.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Mavs women's basketball coach Brittany Lange's contract will not be renewed, UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced Monday.

"Brittany has been with us throughout our Division I history, and her leadership during that time was important to our successful reclassification," Alberts said in a press release. "However, we have reached a point where our women's basketball team needs to reach a new level of competitiveness, and I felt a coaching change was the best way to accomplish that goal."

UNO's season ended Saturday with a 99-40 loss to No. 17 South Dakota in the Summit League tournament. The Mavs finished 7-23 and 2-14 in conference play.

Lange, who joined UNO in 2011 as the Director of Basketball Operations and was an assistant during the 2012-13 season, compiled an 80-124 record in seven seasons as head coach, finishing 31-77 in Summit League play. The team's best finish came in 2016-17 when it finished 16-15 and fifth in the Summit. 

"We appreciate all that Brittany has done to forge a connection between her team, our fans and the Omaha community," added Alberts. "She has always had a thorough understanding of what it takes to be a successful student-athlete and has done her best to mentor her players accordingly."

