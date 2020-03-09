Mavs women's basketball coach Brittany Lange's contract will not be renewed, UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced Monday.
"Brittany has been with us throughout our Division I history, and her leadership during that time was important to our successful reclassification," Alberts said in a press release. "However, we have reached a point where our women's basketball team needs to reach a new level of competitiveness, and I felt a coaching change was the best way to accomplish that goal."
UNO's season ended Saturday with a 99-40 loss to No. 17 South Dakota in the Summit League tournament. The Mavs finished 7-23 and 2-14 in conference play.
Lange, who joined UNO in 2011 as the Director of Basketball Operations and was an assistant during the 2012-13 season, compiled an 80-124 record in seven seasons as head coach, finishing 31-77 in Summit League play. The team's best finish came in 2016-17 when it finished 16-15 and fifth in the Summit.
"We appreciate all that Brittany has done to forge a connection between her team, our fans and the Omaha community," added Alberts. "She has always had a thorough understanding of what it takes to be a successful student-athlete and has done her best to mentor her players accordingly."
1 of 37
Trev Alberts as a senior at Northern University High School in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
LA VISTA -- 03/31/10: UNO director of athletics Trev Alberts (left) and UNO Chancellor John Christensen (right) announced the contract extension of hockey head coach Dean Blais an additional two years through the 2014-2015 season. The announcement was made in a press conference at the Embassy Suites in La Vista Wednesday, March 31, 2010.
Dick Butkus (from left) and his son Matt visit with UNO athletic director Trev Alberts before the Mavericks play Minnesota State in the first period during UNO's inaugural WCHA home series at Qwest Center on Nov. 6, 2010. Butkus dropped the ceremonial puck at center ice before the game.
From his Husker football playing career to his time as UNO's athletic director, here's a photo gallery of Trev Alberts through the years.
1 of 37
Trev Alberts as a senior at Northern University High School in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
COURTESY PHOTO
Trev Alberts during his Husker football career
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts during his Husker football career.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts during his Husker football career.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts during his Husker football career.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
Trev Alberts during his Husker career.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts during his Husker football career.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts during his Husker football career.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts against Missouri on Oct. 23, 1993.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trev Alberts, the Butkus Award winner, poses in Orlando, Florida, prior to the award announcement on Dec. 11, 1993.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trev Alberts chases Florida State quarterback Charlie Ward during the Orange Bowl on Jan 1, 1994.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Trev Alberts delivers an inspirational message at the school is cool jam session at the Devaney Center on April 11, 1994.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tom Osborne introduces Trev Alberts at halftime of the spring game to lead the children in a no drugs and alcohol pledge on April 23, 1994.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts as a college football analyst for CNN/SI in 2002.
COURTESY PHOTO
Former Husker Trev Alberts at Football 202, a clinic for Husker fans run by Bo Pelini and his assistant coaches, on July 25, 2008.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Broadcaster and former NU football player Trev Alberts was named athletic director of UNO at a press conference at UNO's Alumni Center on April 29, 2009.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Broadcaster and former NU football player Trev Alberts was named athletic director of UNO at a press conference at UNO's Alumni Center on April 29, 2009.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Broadcaster and former NU football player Trev Alberts was named athletic director of UNO at a press conference at UNO's Alumni Center on April 29, 2009.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts and Pat Behrns pose for a portrait in August 2009.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Former NU player and current UNO athletic director Trev Alberts watches the Huskers play Kansas State on the sidelines on Nov. 21, 2009.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
LA VISTA -- 03/31/10: UNO director of athletics Trev Alberts (left) and UNO Chancellor John Christensen (right) announced the contract extension of hockey head coach Dean Blais an additional two years through the 2014-2015 season. The announcement was made in a press conference at the Embassy Suites in La Vista Wednesday, March 31, 2010.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dick Butkus (from left) and his son Matt visit with UNO athletic director Trev Alberts before the Mavericks play Minnesota State in the first period during UNO's inaugural WCHA home series at Qwest Center on Nov. 6, 2010. Butkus dropped the ceremonial puck at center ice before the game.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts and UNO chancellor John Christensen at the press conference on the school's move to Division 1 on March 13, 2011.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNO Athletic Director Trev Alberts glances at the scoreboard as UNO takes on Michigan during the NCAA regional at the Scottrade Center on March 25, 2011.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts speaks to the Board of Regents about UNO's move to Division I on March 25, 2011.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts shakes the hand of every player on the UNO baseball team after they defeated Creighton on March 27, 2012.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ralston Mayor Don Groesser and UNO's Athletic Director Trev Alberts tour the new arena on March 30, 2012.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
Standing next to a rendering of the new arena, Trev Alberts talks with media after a naming announcement ceremony on June 3, 2015.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts with wife Angela and daughters Ashtyne and Breannaat the Omaha Press Club's Face on the Barroom Floor ceremony on May 28, 2016.
COURTESY PHOTO
Trev Alberts applauds UNO as they take on South Dakota State during the Summit League basketball tournament championship at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on March 7, 2017.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Derrin Hansen, left, talks with Trev Alberts before the UNO hockey game with Arizona State at Baxter Arena on Oct. 21, 2017.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts watches the UNO hockey team skate onto the ice before their game against Arizona State at Baxter Arena on Oct. 21, 2017.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts, left, talks with Ryan Abraham before UNO's game against Arizona State at Baxter Arena on Oct. 21, 2017.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts waits by the door to the hockey coach's office before their game against Arizona State at Baxter Arena on Oct. 21, 2017.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts pumps a fist as the NCAA soccer tournament pairings are announced on Nov. 13, 2017.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts smiles as former head coach Jason Mims speaks during a press conference naming Bob Warming as the next head coach of the UNO men's soccer team on April 2, 2018.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts speaks during a press conference naming Bob Warming as the next head coach of the Omaha men's soccer team on April 2, 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.