Two-time defending national champion Minnesota Duluth showed a young UNO hockey team just how to finish a game Friday night.
The Bulldogs scored four goals in the third period to post a 6-3 win over the host Mavericks before 5,299 at Baxter Arena.
The score was 1-1 after the first period, but Duluth dominated the second period while enjoying a man advantage much of the time. The Mavs were whistled for three minor penalties and a five-minute major to leading scorer Kevin Conley that also resulted in a game misconduct.
“It seems like there’s a five-minute penalty every game," UNO coach Mike Gabinet said. “They’re (the officials) super-protective of the players."
The Bulldogs went ahead 2-1 on the second goal of the game by Noah Cates. The sophomore forward previously played for the Omaha Lancers of the USHL.
UNO tied it on a strange goal early in the third period when Duluth defenseman Dylan Samberg went to fire a shot behind his own net. But the puck went on net and right past surprised netminder Hunter Shepard as freshman Joey Abate got credit for the goal.
“It was a lucky bounce our way," Abate said. “But that’s just how hockey is sometimes."
Duluth showed its poise, striking back just two minutes after that gaffe. Nick Swaney and Cates stormed the UNO net and Swaney was eventually able to poke a shot past goalie Isaiah Saville.
Then came a scoring flurry with three goals in less than a minute. Cole Koepke scored for Duluth, Abate scored his second of the night for the Mavs and Koepke scored again for the Bulldogs.
“Something we discuss all the time is our mindset after a goal," Gabinet said. “It’s such a crucial time in the game to either continue momentum or stop it."
Defenseman Louie Roehl scored an insurance goal for Duluth with six minutes left on a shot from the blue line that eluded Saville.
“It was a disappointing outcome with the final score," Gabinet said. “I told the guys I liked parts of our game tonight because I thought we were right there with them."
Cates’ eighth goal of the season put the Bulldogs ahead midway through the first period, but the Mavs tied it when Teemu Pulkkinen redirected a Conley shot past Shepard.
Pulkkinen said the Mavs, who have 12 freshmen on the roster, will need to play hard for all 60 minutes Saturday in a 7:07 p.m. rematch against the Bulldogs.
“They’re a really, really solid team," he said. “Today was tough, but we’ll get better tomorrow and get up for it."
Gabinet remained upbeat despite the loss.
“We didn’t quit and kept working," he said. “But we have to get smarter and continue to develop."
Saturday night’s game is the annual Toys for Tots contest. Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate ... Despite playing much of the second period shorthanded the Mavs did not allow a power play goal ... Duluth outshot UNO 31-24, including 14-4 in the second period ... Shepard, a senior captain who has helped the Bulldogs win two straight national titles, made 21 saves ... The win snapped the Bulldogs’ two-game losing streak and extended UNO’s non-win streak to three.
Minnesota Duluth (8-6-1).....1 1 4—6
UNO (6-5-2).........................1 0 2—3
First period: 1, UMD, N. Cates (unassisted), 10:51. 2, UNO, Pulkkinen 2 (Conley, Scanlin), power play, 15:18.
