Tristan Keck scored a go-ahead, short-handed goal Sunday night to help UNO post an 8-4 win over Arizona State.
The Mavericks trailed 4-2 late in the second period before goals by Kevin Conley and Chayse Primeau tied it. Keck then scored his third of the season 47 seconds into the final period to give UNO the lead.
Joey Abate, Taylor Ward and Zach Jordan scored later in the third period for the Mavs, who boosted their record to 8-8-2.
UNO will be idle for 11 days over the Christmas break before returning to action Jan. 3 at Maine.
