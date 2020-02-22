PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — UNO scored three runs in the fourth inning and maintained that lead in a 3-2 victory over Indiana State on Saturday afternoon at the Snowbird Classic.

Keil Krumwiede had an RBI single and later scored on Garrett Kennedy's sacrifice fly. Parker Smejkal scored the inning's other run on a wild pitch.

The Mavericks got another outstanding effort on the mound as Spencer Koelewyn worked the first six innings for the win. Koelewyn allowed the first two batters to reach in the seventh, but Tanner Howe entered and retired the next three batters to end Indiana State's last threat.

Howe and Jacob Mohler combined to allow one hit over the last three innings, with Mohler earning his third save.

UNO improves to 2-1 at the tournament. It had lost 3-1 Thursday to Indiana State, which played in the NCAA regional finals last season. The Mavericks wrap up play in Florida when it faces Dartmouth at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The past 10 years of UNO baseball

