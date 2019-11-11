With the area shivering under an arctic blast, a trio of UNO Mavericks were heating up Baxter Arena.
JT Gibson led all scorers with 26 points, and Zach Thornhill added 19 — both career bests — as the Mavs routed Bethune-Cookman 90-61 in front of a crowd of 2,112.
Matt Pile scored 15, Wanjang Tut had 13 and freshman Darrius Hughes added a career-high 11 as the Mavs shot 59.3% (35 of 59) for the game while holding the Wildcats to 21 of 61 shooting (34.4%).
UNO coach Derrin Hansen said the stats spoke for themselves with five Mavericks in double figures and the team holding a 45-28 rebounding edge.
“Very happy with our effort tonight. I really thought our guys came with a high level of communication. I thought we were active. I really liked our competitive level, and I thought we executed things on both sides.
“We got in and out of our offense the way we wanted to. I thought we did a very good job recognizing their zone, recognizing their man, how they’re playing the ball screen and attack accordingly,” Hansen said.
Gibson, who scored 19 in the first half, said the result was due to the work the team put in during the offseason and practice.
“We just trust in ourselves, trust in each other just to make the right play. We trust ourselves when we shoot the ball. We’re a very confident team, so we’re just trying to be confident and keep that going through the whole season,” Gibson said.
Thornhill, who has been battling injuries the last two years, said he was relieved to finally have the opportunity to have fun.
“It’s great to be in this position. Kinda just going through some stuff the past couple of years and finally being healthy and getting back with my teammates,” Thornhill said.
“We put in a lot of work in the offseason, and the coaches prepared us great for tonight, and we were just able to take it to the floor. Everybody was just competing hard. It just kind of built on that throughout the game,” he added.
The Wildcats missed their first four field goals, and the Mavs took advantage in jumping to a 9-4 lead with 15:36 left in the first half.
Bethune-Cookman closed to within 13-10 on a Malik Maitlan 3-pointer, but UNO rattled off the next seven to go up 20-10.
After the Wildcats cut their deficit to 24-17 with 10:24 left before halftime, the Mavs responded with a 19-1 run as their lead swelled to 43-18 with 3:51 remaining in the half.
Bethune-Cookman missed all nine field goals attempted, and the Mavericks forced five turnovers during the surge.
The Mavs led 47-27 at halftime.
UNO made 19 of 28 (67.9%) from the floor in the half while holding Bethune-Cookman to just 28 percent (7 of 25) and outrebounding them 20-11.
The Mavs (2-1) made just one of their first eight shots out of the break as the Wildcats (1-2) cut their deficit to 51-37 with 15:49 remaining.
But UNO scored the next eight to reestablish its 20-plus-point advantage at 59-37.
The Mavericks’ next three games are on the road beginning with a contest at Colorado State Wednesday.
