COLUMBUS, Ohio — Behind a trio of freshmen, UNO picked up a signature win during the second weekend of the season as the Mavericks earned a 2-1 victory at No. 12 Ohio State on Saturday.

Freshman Joey Abate broke a 1-1 tie with 7:30 left in the game, while classmate Isaiah Saville was sharp in goal, making 37 saves. Another freshman, Ryan Brushett, assisted on both goals.

It gave the Mavericks (3-1) a split of the series. The Buckeyes scored midway through the third period for Friday’s 3-2 win.

On Saturday, Brushett fed Tayler Ward four minutes into the game to give UNO an early lead. Ohio State had a 5-on-3 advantage later in the period, but UNO were able to kill both penalties.

After Ohio State tied it midway through the second period, UNO scored the game-winner when Brushett passed the puck to Dean Stewart, who fired a shot from the right circle that Abate tipped past goalie Tommy Nappier. It was Abate’s second goal this season.

Stewart has had an assist in all four UNO games this season.

Ohio State outshot the Mavericks 38-22, but Saville made at least 10 saves in every period.

UNO stays on the road as it will play at Alaska Anchorage on Thursday and Friday.

UNO (3-1)......................1 0 1—2

At Ohio State (2-1-1).....0 1 0—1

First period: 1, UNO, Ward (Brushett, Pulkkinen), 4:08.

Second period: 2, OSU, Meyer (Singleton), 11:35.

Third period: 3, UNO, Abate (Stewart, Brushett), 12:30.

Shots on goal

UNO 8 6 8—22

Ohio State 13 15 10—38

Power plays: UNO 0-4, Ohio State 0-5.

Penalties-minutes: UNO 7-36, Ohio State 4-8.

Goalies: UNO, Saville (38 shots, 37 saves, 60:00). Ohio State, Nappier (22 shots, 20 saves, 58:13).

