...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:00 PM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.3 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...RIVER LEVELS SHOULD FALL VERY SLOWLY THE NEXT 7 DAYS.
&&
HOCKEY
Three freshman lead the way as UNO hockey defeats No. 12 Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Behind a trio of freshmen, UNO picked up a signature win during the second weekend of the season as the Mavericks earned a 2-1 victory at No. 12 Ohio State on Saturday.
Freshman Joey Abate broke a 1-1 tie with 7:30 left in the game, while classmate Isaiah Saville was sharp in goal, making 37 saves. Another freshman, Ryan Brushett, assisted on both goals.
It gave the Mavericks (3-1) a split of the series. The Buckeyes scored midway through the third period for Friday’s 3-2 win.
On Saturday, Brushett fed Tayler Ward four minutes into the game to give UNO an early lead. Ohio State had a 5-on-3 advantage later in the period, but UNO were able to kill both penalties.
After Ohio State tied it midway through the second period, UNO scored the game-winner when Brushett passed the puck to Dean Stewart, who fired a shot from the right circle that Abate tipped past goalie Tommy Nappier. It was Abate’s second goal this season.
Stewart has had an assist in all four UNO games this season.
Ohio State outshot the Mavericks 38-22, but Saville made at least 10 saves in every period.
UNO stays on the road as it will play at Alaska Anchorage on Thursday and Friday.
