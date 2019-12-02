UNO basketball

The last time the Mavs had to make a cross-country trip between two road games, they picked up a landmark win in program history. Will history repeat at Arkansas State?

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

The last time the Mavs had to make a cross-country trip between two road games, they picked up a landmark win in program history.

It was just last month that UNO lost at Dayton on a Tuesday. The next day, it traveled from Ohio to Washington. Then on that Thursday, it knocked off Washington State for the school’s first-ever Pac-12 victory.

The Mavs will look to replicate that success this week.

They suffered a 75-66 defeat at St. Mary’s on Sunday. Then came Monday’s travel day, when they made their way from California to Arkansas. And on Tuesday, they’ll face Arkansas State (5-2).

The Red Wolves, picked to finish 10th in the Sun Belt preseason poll, just suffered their first home loss of the season Saturday when they fell 76-57 to Stephen F. Austin. They’d won their first four games at First National Bank Arena.

For UNO, Tuesday’s matchup will be the second of a four-game road trip. The Mavs play at Northern Arizona and at Arizona next week.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

