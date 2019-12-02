The last time the Mavs had to make a cross-country trip between two road games, they picked up a landmark win in program history.
It was just last month that UNO lost at Dayton on a Tuesday. The next day, it traveled from Ohio to Washington. Then on that Thursday, it knocked off Washington State for the school’s
first-ever Pac-12 victory.
The Mavs will look to replicate that success this week.
They suffered a 75-66 defeat at St. Mary’s on Sunday. Then came Monday’s travel day, when they made their way from California to Arkansas. And on Tuesday, they’ll face Arkansas State (5-2).
The Red Wolves, picked to finish 10th in the Sun Belt preseason poll, just suffered their first home loss of the season Saturday when they fell 76-57 to Stephen F. Austin. They’d won their first four games at First National Bank Arena.
For UNO, Tuesday’s matchup will be the second of a four-game road trip. The Mavs play at Northern Arizona and at Arizona next week.
Meet the 2019-20 UNO men's basketball team
Ayo Akinwole
Ayo Akinwole Class: Junior Position: Guard Height/weight: 6-0, 165 Hometown: Papillion, Nebraska
Played in all 32 games in 2018-19, starting in three. Averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals, scoring in double figures four times.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nathan Brusseau
Nathan Brusseau Class: Freshman Position: Center Height/weight: 6-11, 225 Hometown: New Prague, Minnesota
Three-year letter winner at New Prague High School. Two-time all-conference honorable mention in high school.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Grant Frickenstein
Grant Frickenstein Class: Freshman Position: Guard Height/weight: 6-3, 170 Hometown: Fremont, Nebraska
Four-year letter winner at Fremont Bergan. Averaged 20.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game as a senior.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
JT Gibson
JT Gibson Class: Senior Position: Guard Height/weight: 6-3, 195 Hometown: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota
Started all 32 games in 2018-19, averaging 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Scored in double figures 25 times, including five games with over 20 points.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Darrius Hughes
Darrius Hughes Class: Freshman Position: Guard/forward Height/weight: 6-7, 230 Hometown: Kansas City, Missouri
Rockhurst High School's first four-year letter winner since the 1980s. As a senior, averaged a team-leading 18.0 points.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kyle Luedtke
Kyle Luedtke Class: Redshirt freshman Position: Guard Height/weight: 6-5, 190 Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Redshirted in 2018-19. Will provide depth at the wing position in 2019-20.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hayden Miller
Hayden Miller Class: Sophomore Position: Guard Height/weight: 6-1, 180 Hometown: Nebraska City, Nebraska
Played in 11 games in 2018-19. Named to the Summit League academic honor roll and the Commissioner's List of Academic Excellence.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Pile
Matt Pile Class: Junior Position: Forward Height/weight: 6-8, 240 Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Started all 32 games in 2018-19, averaging 11.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Was second in the Summit League with 58.7% shooting from the field and led the league with 3.09 offensive rebounds per game. Led the league in total offensive rebounds (99) and was fourth in total rebounds (252), fifth in rebounds per game (7.9), seventh in defensive rebounds (153) and eighth in blocked shots (26).
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
KJ Robinson
KJ Robinson Class: Senior Position: Guard Height/weight: 6-0, 190 Hometown: Blue Springs, Missouri
Started all 29 games in which he appeared in 2018-19. Averaged 11.1 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game, scoring in double figures 17 times, including two games with over 20 points.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
La'Mel Robinson
La'Mel Robinson Class: Freshman Position: Guard Height/weight: 6-0, 160 Hometown: Riverside, Missouri
Four-year letter winner at Park Hill South High School. Averaged 25.0 points per game as a senior. Finished his career as the school's all-time leader in scoring (2,050 points) and assists (600).
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marlon Ruffin
Marlon Ruffin Class: Sophomore Position: Guard/forward Height/weight: 6-5, 195 Hometown: Madison, Wisconsin
Averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 54.3% from the field, 47.2% 3-point range and 76.9% from the free-throw line in 2018-19. Garnered second-team All-NJCAA Region IV and all-conference recognition as a freshman at Highland Community College.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marco Smith
Marco Smith Class: Sophomore Position: Guard Height/weight: 6-2, 175 Hometown: Kansas City, Kansas
Redshirt sophomore that played in 31 games and made one start averaging 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals over 16.6 minutes per game as a freshman in 2017-18 at UMKC.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Zach Thornhill
Zach Thornhill Class: Sophomore Position: Guard Height/weight: 6-4, 185 Hometown: Lenexa, Kansas
Played in only 10 games in 2018-19 due to injury. Averaged 3.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wanjang Tut
Wanjang Tut Class: Sophomore Position: Forward Height/weight: 6-8, 205 Hometown: Omaha Burke
Played in 31 games in 2018-19 with four double-figure scoring performances, averaging 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
